A show by a classic comedy duo has been postponed as Oklahoma has seen rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Cheech & Chong have rescheduled their November concert at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center to July 29, 2021.
“As a safety precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the artists have asked us to reschedule the Cheech & Chong concert to a future date next year,” said Lee Bayless, Event Center Manager. “We can’t wait to bring this great show to our stage.”
Guests who have already purchased tickets will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new performance date. Guests will retain the same seats they originally purchased.
Attendees also will have the option to receive a full refund of purchase so long as the request is made before Dec. 31, 2020, Bayless said.
“The same policy holds true for all other rescheduled shows that have already been moved from 2020 into 2021,” he said.
Updated details with the new performance dates will be sent to guests through an email from ETIX customer support, the casino’s ticketing company.
Bayless said that for guests who paid cash at the casino for their tickets and wish to have their purchase refunded, they will need to bring tickets and valid ID to the casino cage in person to obtain a cash refund.
Cash refunds will only be given to the person whose name appears as the original purchaser of the tickets, Bayless said.
The casino is located at 2315 E. Gore.
Apache Casino Hotel’s updated concert calendar can be found at www.apachecasinohotel.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.