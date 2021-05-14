Cheech and Chong have canceled their 2021 concert tour and will not be performing Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton.
“We were really looking forward to this show,” said Lynn Ray, general manager. “Unfortunately, these artists have decided to cancel all shows on their schedule, so we will be issuing refunds to all guests who purchased tickets for the show. We have a stellar lineup for the rest of 2021 in place with concerts by Little Texas, Kansas, America, Queensryche, Great White, Slaughter and Vixen with other shows in the works.”
Guests who purchased tickets through ETIX will receive a 100% refund for their ticket purchase. Guests who purchased tickets with a credit/debit card will receive an automatic refund back to their card account and will not need to do anything further. Guests who purchased tickets with cash at the casino box office will need to bring their tickets or receipt and a valid ID to the cashier’s cage for a full refund of their ticket purchase. Cash refunds will only be given to the person whose name appears as the original purchaser of the tickets.
For a complete, up-to-date list of concerts at Apache Casino Hotel, please visit our website at apachecasinohotel.com.