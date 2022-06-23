When Chautauqua scholar Karen Vuranch was first asked to participate in the 2022 Oklahoma Chautauqua Festival, in keeping with the theme of “Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll,” she was asked to portray Janis Joplin.
She had other plans.
“I thought that that didn’t really fit my style or my personality,” Vuranch said.
Vuranch instead chose to portray Cass Elliot, famed lead vocalist for The Mamas and the Papas, a folk-pop group that, despite only lasting for two-and-a-half years, would be one of the defining acts of the “San Francisco Sound.”
Vuranch said she was most drawn to Elliot’s sense of humor, a constant for Elliot despite the more tragic aspects of her short life.
“She was very funny,” Vuranch said. “She had this great sense of humor, despite the fact that she also had a lot of depression because of her weight.”
Elliot died in 1974, at the age of 32, from heart failure. For most of her life, she wanted to be a Broadway actress, but her auditions for shows went nowhere.
“Elliot always said of her experience that ‘there were no roles for 300-pound ingenues,” Vuranch said.
Elliot instead opted to sing folk music instead. Her acceptance into The Mamas and the Papas, however, also took effort.
“John Phillips was the band leader, and he was sort of a control freak,” Vuranch said. “He had envisioned the band as a trio, and he didn’t like the way she looked, but when he heard her sing, he liked her voice.”
Vuranch said she always chooses women who are strong-willed, and often outsiders because of it.
“I’m interested in women who are independent,” Vuranch said. “Women who buck the system in some way to do what they want to do.”
Vuranch has been performing with Oklahoma Chautauqua since 2002, but has been involved with Chautauqua in other places since she appeared with West Virginia Chautauqua in 1989. For her, Chautauqua is the only place she can combine the things she loves in the way she’d always wanted to.
“Chautauqua is everything I love,” Vuranch said. “I love scholarship, I love asking questions and research, and I love performance. When I found Chautauqua, I found my voice.”