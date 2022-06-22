John Dennis Anderson, in bringing writer Christopher Isherwood to life for the 2022 Oklahoma Chautauqua festival, has taken on a very different task from the four other scholars.
While each of the others is presenting figures from the 1960s with a lot of cultural purchase, like Timothy Leary or John Lennon, Anderson is portraying a writer many people in the audience might never have heard of. It’s a challenge Anderson knew he’d have to take on when he chose him.
“Everybody’s told me that they don’t know who he is,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping I maybe help some people to get interested in Isherwood and his work.”
Anderson has played many writers in past Chautauqua festivals. Since his debut with the scholars in 1994, he’s portrayed Henry James, Ernest Hemingway, Williams Faulkner and Washington Irving. Among those names, Isherwood is a different kind of figure for several reasons. For one, his attitude is different, according to Anderson.
“He’s a very funny, friendly, sometimes self-deprecating person,” Anderson said. “This is different from more abrasive characters I’ve played like Faulkner or Hemingway.”
Another key difference, and one of the major reasons Anderson chose him, is that Isherwood was one of the early openly gay writers in the US.
“Isherwood came out kind of slowly in his writing,” Anderson said. “While he was living and working in Hollywood, his close friends knew he was gay, but he didn’t say it in his writings until much later.”
Isherwood worked as a screenwriter, novelist and essayist, writing a series of novellas called “The Berlin Stories” that recounted his experiences living in pre-World-War-II Berlin. The stories would eventually be adapted into the musical, “Cabaret.”
Isherwood also wrote many other important novels and literary works, including “A Single Man,” and “Christopher and His Kind,” and autobiography that would become a central text of the LGBTQ+ movement.
Anderson says that what he finds most interesting about Isherwood is that he lived at a time when he could not be fully open about his relationships and personal life. Isherwood’s key writings about his experiences would not start to be released until after the 1960s, when he was already an older man, and had kept his sexuality partially a secret for nearly his entire life.
“Isherwood represents a period of repression,” Anderson said. “I hope to educate the audience about the period through his experiences. It’s not often talked about when people discuss the LGBT movement.”