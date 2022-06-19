In 1991, a group of scholars from South Dakota gave a series of in-character workshops and performances as historical figures in Tulsa, as part of a nationwide program called Chautauqua.
The performance sparked the imagination of a group of scholars in Oklahoma, and the next year, the Oklahoma Chautauqua lecture circuit was born.
This year, performing in-person for the first time in two years, five Chautauqua scholars will return to Lawton to play a group of historical figures central to the culture — and the counterculture — of the 1960s.
Ted Kachel has been with Oklahoma Chautauqua since the first performance in 1992. He’s naturally attracted to figures who are, for one reason or another, controversial. He has played Civil War generals on both sides of the conflict, William Sherman and Robert E. Lee, and played the renowned and contrarian architect Frank Lloyd Wright last year.
Kachel has a long background in both theater arts and academia, holding a Ph.D in Religion and Society from Columbia University. He says that Chautauqua is a special thing for him, where both his areas of expertise meet.
“To my mind, though I’ve looked for it, this is the only place where these things come together,” Kachel said.
Kachel’s character this year will be Timothy Leary, a key figure in popularizing hallucinogenic drugs in the 1960s. Kachel is familiar with Leary, having met and interviewed him for his Ph.D research on psychedelic drugs and religious movements in 1969.
“Having met him, it does of course inform my performance of him,” Kachel said. “But as an academic, I also draw very much from documents and other information about him to tell his story.”
Kachel sees the work of Chautauqua as a deeply important project, and something to humanize historical characters in a way that is academically rigorous while also combining elements of performance to get at a more complete truth about people, especially famous and oft-maligned figures in history.
“I feel that in focusing too much on the objective, we’ve forgotten the subject,” Kachel said. “I see this as especially important now, when people and leaders are sliding more into Nihilism, and enforcing their will by simply claiming ‘This is the way things are,’ and in fact enforcing their own reality on others.’”
Frantzie Couch is the head of the Friends of the Lawton Public Library, and one of the key figures in bringing Chautauqua to Lawton each year. She said the return to in-person performances this year means the performance will be brought to life in a way it was always meant to be but has not been for two years.
“We’re so excited to come back to live performances,” Couch said. “It’s so exciting to be able to bring people together, and let them ask questions in person again.”