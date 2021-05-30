In a tradition that is more than 100 years old, scholars will take to the stage this week to enact the lives of famous historical figures during the annual Chautauqua program.
Lawton’s 2021 Chautauqua, “20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change” opens on Tuesday with “Dr. Doug Mishler as The Ultimate Trekkie: Gene Roddenberry.”
Mishler will kick off fives days of performances and lectures, with a total of 15 workshops and events in all highlighting the vision and foresight of 20th century characters who continue to influence our lives today.
Modern Chautauqua programs present a unique opportunity for audiences to experience the lives of historical characters through enactments staged by professional actors and scholars. The program features workshops and informal discussions as well.
To cap off each night, a first-person presentation, in character, will be given by a single scholar. This year’s Chautauqua will consist of ten daytime workshops and five evening lectures that will explore how each individual’s vision shaped the 20th century.
This year’s Chautauqua will feature Doug Mishler as The Ultimate Trekkie: Gene Roddenberry; Karen Vuranch as Queen of the Desert: Gertrude Bell; John Dennis Anderson as The Medium is the Message: Marshall McLuhan; Susan Marie Frontczak as Inspirational Woman Scientist: Marie Curie; and Ted Kachel as Architect of Human Space: Frank Lloyd Wright.
Chautauqua is an old tradition, its origins spanning back to the late 1800s when “Chautauqua Assemblies” were held on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in New York. These assemblies served as often weeks-long summer camps that were sanctioned by the Methodist Episcopal Church.
Within a decade, similar assemblies had sprung up across America, with topics ranging from education to cultural entertainment. Soon, prominent, and boisterous personalities began to get involved with the “Chautauquas,” as they were coming to be known. Individuals such as Samuel Clemens and William Jennings Bryan began to get involved.
The first modern Chautauqua was held in 1976 in North Dakota, and states across the country soon began their own Chautauqua traditions.
This year’s Chautauqua will be a truly modern experience as it will mark the first time that the program will be held virtually.
Every minute of the program will be available to stream online for free. Additionally, those missing the live experience will be able to attend viewing parties at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.
Frantzie Couch has been on the local Chautauqua committee since 2010. Her dedication to the program runs deep and she is excited for the program to return.
“For many in the Lawton community, Chautauqua was an integral part of our pre-pandemic life,” Couch said. “To decide to present Chautauqua virtually, with its sometimes mind-boggling technical obstacles, was somehow life-affirming to the Oklahoma Chautauqua Committee.”
The committee felt that to not attempt to host the Chautauqua would be “unthinkable,” according to Couch.
This year’s theme is technically a holdover from last year, and “visionaries” was meant to be a pun on the year, as in “20-20 vision.”
“When the pandemic hit, we had to postpone Chautauqua until we could do it safely,” Couch said. “We decided to go forward with the theme in 2021 even though we no longer had the hook of the 20-20 theme. We saw that it didn’t hinge on the pun — it was a universal humanities-based theme that would resonate in any year.”
Funding for the annual Chautauqua is provided in part by a grant from the Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Additional sponsors include Arts for All, Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Lawton, Friends of the Lawton Public Library, Delta Sigma Theta sorority and The Lawton Constitution.
For more information, contact the Lawton Public Library by phone, 581-3450, or email, libraryhelp@lawtonok.gov.