Chautauqua will begin performances in Oklahoma in June with the theme, “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll.”
To kick things off, the scholars/performers will hold a series of online book review beginning Jan. 12.
This is the first year Chautauqua has held book reviews ahead of the actual Chautauqua festival. It was decided on as a way to develop some early interest in the upcoming presentations, said local Chautauqua organizer Frantzie Couch.
The presentations will be given by the scholars from their homes all around the country. They will discuss the books they’ve drawn inspiration from for their character. After each review, they will have Q&A sessions to discuss the books via the Zoom chat feature. The performers hope that, through the reviews, they will encourage audience members to read the books ahead of the Chautauqua festival, Couch said.
Karen Vuranch, a theatre professor at Concord University in West Virginia, will portray Cass Elliot, famed singer for the Mamas and the Papas. The group was a 1960s folk and pop group that began its life in New York, before eventually moving to California and becoming one of the defining acts of the folk-pop sound that was developing there at the time.
The book she will review is “California Dreamin’: The LA Pop Music Scene and the ‘60s.” She said that while she knew she wanted to play Elliot, she wanted to choose a book with a title that didn’t say too much.
“I didn’t want to give away my monologue,” Vuranch said
Joey Madia, the newest and youngest scholar/performer involved in this year’s Chautauqua Festival, will wrap up the book review series on May 11. Madia will portray American poet Allen Ginsberg during Chautauqua. His book review will be “Howl and Other Poems” by Allen Ginsberg.
First published in 1956, the book was deemed obscene, and was the subject of a lengthy court battle.
Ginsberg was one of the first popular openly gay artists in the United States. He was a constant provocateur, appearing at various protests throughout the 1960s. Madia says he wanted to play him this year for several reasons.
“I try to choose characters I can portray honestly, warts and all,” Madia said. “Ginsberg processed things very publicly. I don’t always agree with him, but I admire how brave he was.”
“We look a little alike,” Madia said. “He was deeply spiritual and studied many different religions. My politics are his, in a lot of ways.”
For his first performance three years ago, Madia portrayed Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.
Couch said the addition of Madia to the roster of performers in Chautauqua has brought something special to the event.
“His energy and vitality made the summer for us his first year,” Couch said.
Couch said that this year’s theme is a break from recent Chautauqua themes, and was meant as a way to help performers and participants loosen up.
“We’ve had a few years of really serious themes,” Couch said. “We decided we needed to have some fun.”