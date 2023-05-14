OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s time to mark the return of a music festival dedicated to the legacy of an early pioneer of electric jazz music.
The 2023 Charlie Christian International Music Festival runs from June 1-3 at the Oklahoma City Community College campus, 7777 S. May.
On the festival’s final day, gates open and features performances by Shortt Dogg (Johann Kimbro) and his granddaughter, Selah Kimbro Jones from Atlanta, Ga.
Kimbro is the bassist/producer/ bandleader and founder of Shortt Dogg. The band is a well-known and popur Oklahoma City band.
Jones is a singer and actor known for “Hidden Figures” (2016), “Star Girl” (2020), and “Christmas on the Square” (2020).
Lawton will be represented on June 3 with a performance from the Triple B Jazz Band. Keyboardist Danny Cox has called this an exciting opportunity to perform the music he loves.
The Master and Mistress of Ceremonies will be Chris Arnold, the voice of the Dallas Mavericks, and KOCO morning anchor Kylie Walker.
The festival was founded in Oklahoma City in 1985 and honors the life and legacy of Charlie Christian, who grew up in the Deep Deuce area of Oklahoma City in the 1920s and 30s. He made history by bringing the electric guitar out of the rhythm section and into the forefront as a solo instrument, with his unique solo string technique. And earned the nickname of “Father of Bebop.”
The festival has been in Oklahoma City for many years. However, Lawton hosted the festival in 2014 and 2015.
Tickets are on sale now at the OCCC Box Office, (405) 682-7579.
To order t-shirts in advance or for other information, contact Black Liberated Arts Center (BLAC), Inc. at (405) 524-3800.