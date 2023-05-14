Shortt Dogg

Shortt Dogg performs at the 2018 Charlie Christian International Music Festival in 2018. They return for a June 3 performance at the Oklahoma City Community College campus. 

 Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s time to mark the return of a music festival dedicated to the legacy of an early pioneer of electric jazz music.

The 2023 Charlie Christian International Music Festival runs from June 1-3 at the Oklahoma City Community College campus, 7777 S. May.

