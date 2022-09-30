Certain Affinity developer continues work on new 'Halo' mode

A new mode for the embattled “Halo Infinite” could be on the horizon.
Certain Affinity, a studio founded by former Bungie veteran Max Hoberman, has spent the last two years working on something big for “Halo Infinite” that many believe could be some sort of battle royale mode. Certain Affinity has worked on the “Halo” franchise since the days of “Halo 2,” during which they provided support for the campaign and multiplayer maps. Since then, they have worked on deathmatch gameplay for “Doom” in 2016, support for “Modern Warfare Remastered” and helped resurrect “Halo Master Chief Collection” from the depths of whatever horrendous pit it was found in at release.
Certain Affinity was revealed to be working on a new “Halo Infinite” multiplayer mode, codenamed Tatanka. Hackers have since revealed additional information through datamining. Jez Corden, senior editor of Windows Central, reported this week that the game mode will be similar to “Halo 5’s” big team battle mode, Warzone, in which 24 players would compete in a skirmish that would expand over the course of a map with deployable vehicles and other resources. It will also have what Corden calls “lite” battle royale elements, including shrinking map circles to create pressure and drive competitors closer together. But unlike many battle royale modes, which are based around one-life elimination mechanics, players will have multiple lives and other opportunities to return to the match after they’ve died. Paul Sams, Certain Affinity chief operating officer, revealed in an interview to VentureBeat the first details about a “large” “Halo” project that the studio has been working on for more than two years.
“We’ve been working on ‘Halo Infinite’ doing something that they’re very prescriptive about what we can say,” he said.
Original reports suggested that this new game mode would come out in season three, which was revealed several weeks ago. Obviously, that is not the case, as is with anything regarding the roadmap for “Infinite’s” games-as-a-service content moving forward. It seems developer 343 Industries can’t get out of their own way in trying to bring new content to the game, which has failed to meet almost every published roadmap goal that it’s set forth since the game’s launch nearly a year ago.
In addition to the battle royale mode for “Halo Infinite,” the interview also revealed additional details about a new project Certain Affinity has worked on alongside their “Halo Infinite” work. Reports surfaced earlier this year that the studio was working on an Xbox exclusive new game, codenamed Project Suerte, which would be similar to Capcom’s “Monster Hunter” franchise, in which players accumulate gear to attack and fight massive monsters. No additional details have been revealed, and it hasn’t been officially announced yet, but news could come at any point, as it seems the game is far enough in development that it will see the light of day at some point.
“We’re doing something unannounced, and we’re doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design,” Sams said. “But I can’t say anymore about it. That’s our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that.”
While Certain Affinity has worked as a support studio in the past, including to help develop content for the “Harry Potter” RPG “Hogwarts Legacy,” Sams indicated that the studio wants to move toward a much more active development phase, during which they can work on their own projects. CEO Max Hoberman said the studio aspires to be able to stand on its own in the future with its own properties. There’s still work to be done, but they sound excited. There’s also the chance that, especially with the exclusive nature of the Project Suerte title, that Certain Affinity is positioning itself to be purchased by Microsoft once the Activision-Blizzard acquisition is complete. The studio includes many various Microsoft and Bungie veterans and seems that it would be a great addition to Microsoft in the same manner that Ninja Theory and Double Fine were in regards to development team size and potential.
