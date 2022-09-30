Certain Affinity developer continues work on new 'Halo' mode
Courtesy photo

A new mode for the embattled “Halo Infinite” could be on the horizon.

Certain Affinity, a studio founded by former Bungie veteran Max Hoberman, has spent the last two years working on something big for “Halo Infinite” that many believe could be some sort of battle royale mode. Certain Affinity has worked on the “Halo” franchise since the days of “Halo 2,” during which they provided support for the campaign and multiplayer maps. Since then, they have worked on deathmatch gameplay for “Doom” in 2016, support for “Modern Warfare Remastered” and helped resurrect “Halo Master Chief Collection” from the depths of whatever horrendous pit it was found in at release.

