Central High students place at State Speech Contest Dec 8, 2021 STILLWATER — Two Central High students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) State Speech Contest held in Stillwater on Dec. 4.Tobie Mitchell placed fourth in the Intermediate Natural Resources category and Lacey Best placed fifth in the Intermediate Ag Policy category.