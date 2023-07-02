The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities and McMahon Auditorium Authority have selected “Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude,” by Ross Gay, as the community’s part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program.
Lawton is one of 62 communities nationwide participating in the 2023-2024 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read. The city has been awarded a $20,000 grant to support this endeavor. Organizers said that throughout the month of October, the community will come together to celebrate the “Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude” with a calendar of events.
The program will kick off early in October with events featuring a series of discussions and ancillary events scheduled throughout the month. The culmination will include a special reading and discussion session with the author, Ross Gay.
The NEA Big Read in Lawton is presented in collaboration with Amy Ryker from Duncan Public Library; Sharon Cheatwood; Bart McClenny from Museum of the Great Plains; Mark Berg and Jessica Volpe from Nye Library; Mandee Thomas from Great Plains Technology Center; Jolene Schonchin from Comanche Nation; Tanya Organ from Lawton Public Library; Maureen Durant from Life Ready Center; Judy Neale from Friends of Elgin Public Library; and Dr. William Carney from Cameron University. The event receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
As an initiative of the NEA in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read aims to broaden our understanding of the world, our communities, and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience, according to a press release.
Additional information is available by contacting arts@lawtonok.gov or the arts and humanities office at (580)-581-3570.