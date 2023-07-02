"Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude"

The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities and McMahon Auditorium Authority have selected “Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude,” by Ross Gay, as the community’s part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program.

Lawton is one of 62 communities nationwide participating in the 2023-2024 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read. The city has been awarded a $20,000 grant to support this endeavor. Organizers said that throughout the month of October, the community will come together to celebrate the “Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude” with a calendar of events.

