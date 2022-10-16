Spc. Aaron Wheeler and Chris Wheeler prepare to pull a tablecloth out from under table ornaments at “Step Right Up,” the new exhibit at the Museum of the Great Plains. This portion of the exhibit focuses on how tablecloths made from different materials change a person’s ability to pull it while leaving the table setting intact.
Carnival games have a long and storied history of fooling people interested in what seems like a simple game of chance. The odds look good to the passerby, but the game has been tweaked in one small way or another to never really favor the player.
To see how those games work, and how the odds can be changed through factors most people might not consider, is a great way to teach kids concepts like probability. At least, that’s the concept of a new exhibit at the Museum of the Great Plains.
“Step Right Up: The Science of the Midway” is an exhibit about the world of carnival games. It includes a hall of mirrors, a basketball booth and a controlled booth for observing various types of coin toss, all geared toward teaching STEM concepts to older kids and teens.
Trevor Williams, an educator at the museum, said that the exhibit is an interactive way to make certain concepts more easily understandable.
“I think in this way, it makes probability more approachable,” Williams said. “Sometimes, the concepts are really confusing to people because they don’t have a way to really visualize it.”
The set-up is a traveling exhibit, loaned to the museum through the Oklahoma Museum Network. Great Plains is its second stop, after having started at Science Museum Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City.
In the first part of the exhibit visitors see a hall of mirrors, complete with rotating portions and adjustable lights. Williams said this part of the exhibit is a great way to teach about perception.
“When you go through here, you learn how much you can change by adjusting the lights and the position of things,” Williams said. “It really messes with your depth perception.”
Another major stop is a set of two different basketball hoops, one with a standard carnival-style design, and one designed according to NBA specifications.
“The regulation one is more circular, while the carnival one is oval shaped,” Williams said. “With the regulation one, it’s easier, because you can sort of bounce it off the rim and make it in, where with the carnival one, it’s a lot harder to make it.”
Attendees are encouraged to shoot basketballs themselves to test the difference.
One of the largest parts of the exhibit is a coin-flipping station, where attendees can use different machines to flip coins, and adjust for conditions like height, to see how it affects the odds of a coin toss.
“There’s all sorts of different factors you can change to see if the odds are really 50/50,” Williams said. “It’s a great way to start to understand probability.”
The final stop on the circuit of the exhibit is a game designed to test attendees’ ability to backseat drive.
One attendee stands at the side of the booth with a video screen, while the other stands on the side with a steering wheel and gas pedal. The objective is for the person who can see the screen to guide the other through a course.
“It doesn’t let you reverse,” Williams said. “I actually like that aspect of it. It leaves less room for error.”
Williams said that the interactive exhibit is an exciting addition to the museum, one that uses the practical ways carnival games trick people to teach science in a goal-oriented and clear way.
“Games like these are often designed to get people to sink money into them,” Williams said. “But it also shows how much difference subtle changes can make.”