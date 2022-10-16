Carnival games have a long and storied history of fooling people interested in what seems like a simple game of chance. The odds look good to the passerby, but the game has been tweaked in one small way or another to never really favor the player.

To see how those games work, and how the odds can be changed through factors most people might not consider, is a great way to teach kids concepts like probability. At least, that’s the concept of a new exhibit at the Museum of the Great Plains.