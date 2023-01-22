Cameron University’s Visiting Writer’s Series continues on Jan. 27 with novelist, essayist and poet Jason Poudrier.
The author will read samples of his work starting at 7 p.m. in the Buddy Green Room of the McMahon Centennial Complex.
Poudrier, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a 2018 Pat Tillman Scholar, is an award-winning author of two poetry collections, “Red Fields” and the chapbook “In the Rubble at Our Feet.” His poems have appeared in World Literature Today and Blue Streak. Additionally, his fiction was awarded a runner-up citation for Cagibi’s 2019 Macaron Prize and has been listed as a finalist for the New Plains Review Sherman Chaddlesone Flash Fiction contest, semifinalist for American Short Fiction’s American Short(er) Fiction contest, and honorable mention for Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors, Volume 6.
A Cameron alumnus, Poudrier earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and an Associate in Science degree in business in 2008 and a Master of Education degree in Teaching and Learning in 2010. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in English Education at the University of Oklahoma. Poudrier serves as the Arts and Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton.
The Visiting Writer’s Series is co-sponsored by Cameron University Lectures and Concerts, the Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages, and Sigma Tau Delta.