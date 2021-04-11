Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts will continue its 2020-2021 theater season with “The Theory of Relativity,” a musical comedy that will be presented April 15-18.
“The Theory of Relativity” introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection. The show celebrates “Festival XI: Connections: Information Transfer Between People.”
“’The Theory of Relativity’ is an ensemble musical comedy. It is episodic in structure and features vignettes about people dealing with life. Sometimes they are connecting, but sometimes those connections are missed. There is one final monologue by an actor getting her nails done that sums up the whole show quite nicely,” Scott Richard Klein, the plays director, said.
While this has been a challenging season, Klein was thankful for the willingness of the community to continue to support the university’s theatre productions throughout the pandemic.
“I am very thankful that we have been able to present a season of shows to the Lawton and the surrounding area during this global pandemic,” Klein said. “I think we did a good job in our show selection as well as ensuring the safety of our audiences and actors. Audience members were more than willing to put up with some minor inconveniences such as wearing their masks on campus and having their temperatures taken when they came through the lobby doors.”
Members of the ensemble cast include Araia Heathcott, Darold Kowalke, Heather Martin, Kristoffer Pendergraft, Ciara Renée, Stephanie Sabol, Dakota Weeks, and Regan Williams and Shalyn Bowles.
“Ciara Renée and Shalyn Bowles will both be graduating after this production. I am very proud of their work the past four years,” Klein said. “Shalyn is a psychology major with a theatre arts minor while Ciara is a theatre arts major. Both are completing their degrees in four years. Both started together in our production of ‘Alice in America-Land.’”
Other Cameron University students working on the production include: Sidni Blalock from as the costume and make-up designer, Carmen Head as the stage manager, Cole Nowlin as the assistant stage manager, Dakota Barbee, as the assistant technical director and house manager, Francis Waweru as the light board operator Jade Ellis, as part of the running crew and Aubrey Waxler, as the properties designer. Nina Pebeahsy is the light board operator, Maliah Davis is part of the running crew, Micah Harris and Abbey Rinestine are the follow sport operators.
Faculty working on the show include Associate Professor Eric Abbott is the costume and makeup supervisor, Assistant Professor Ben Williams as the scenic designer, and Professor Scott Richard Klein is the director. Staff member, Joey Roberts is the sound board operator.
While no final decisions have been made as to next year’s season, Klein said that he is hopeful the vaccine roll out will allow for a full season of productions.