Cameron University professor Hyunsoon Whang will be joined by violinist David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, when she takes the stage at the University Theatre to present a recital featuring the complete Brahms sonatas for violin and piano.
“David represents the pinnacle of professionalism,” Whang said. “He is a world-renowned, beautiful violinist with a wealth of experience, and he is a joy to work with.”
The recital will feature Violin Sonata No. 1 in G major, Op. 78, composed in 1878-1879; Violin Sonata No. 2 in A major, Op. 100, composed in 1886; and Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108, composed between 1886 and 1888.
“It was David’s idea to do the complete Brahms sonatas,” Whang said. “At first, I was not sure … but he has done all three in one concert before and assured me that it worked well. The more I thought about it, I liked the idea, and why not? Who does not love Brahms’ music? There’s no such thing as too much Brahms.”
Known as “Regensonate” or the “Rain Sonata,” the Violin Sonata No. 1 contains three movements which share common motivic ideas or thematic materials from Brahms’ “Regenlied” and “Nachklang,” Op. 59.
Considered the most lyrical of Brahms’ violin sonatas, the Violin Sonata No. 2 in A major, Op. 100 is also considered the most difficult to perform successfully. This sonata maintains a radiant, happy mood throughout.
Unlike the two previous violin sonatas, which were written with three movements, the Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 is in four movements. The sonata is dedicated to Brahms’ friend and colleague Hans von Bülow and was premiered in Budapest in 1888 with Jenő Hubay on violin with the composer at the piano.
Whang said she is looking forward to returning to the University Theatre stage.
“There is nothing like playing for my hometown audience and the Cameron community,” she said. “I am happy to be playing a live concert for them, especially during these uncertain times with COVID. I am thankful to CU Lectures and Concerts Series and Pam Marion, a private sponsor, for making this concert possible.”
A native of Carbondale, Illinois, Kim started playing the violin at the age of 3. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Julliard School.
He serves as Distinguished Artist at the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, and is a frequent adjudicator at international competitions such as the Menuhin and Sarasate. Kim has been awarded honorary doctorates from Eastern University in suburban Philadelphia, the University of Rhode Island, and Dickinson College. His instruments are a J.B. Guadagnini from Milan, Italy ca. 1757 on loan from The Philadelphia Orchestra and a Francesco Gofriller ca. 1735.
A member of the CU faculty since 1993, Whang is a nationally renowned pianist who has performed hundreds of concerts across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Switzerland, France, Japan and her native Korea. She released her first solo album, “Chopin Nocturnes,” in 2019. She is a recipient of the Oklahoma Governor’s Art and Education Award and holds the Louise D. McMahon Endowed Chair in Music at Cameron University.
The performance is sponsored by Cameron University Lectures and Concerts Series and community member Pam Marion.