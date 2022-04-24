Cameron University’s Concert Choir and Civic Chamber Orchestra will perform a combined concert at the McCutcheon Recital Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens/military/K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with Cameron ID. All proceeds benefit student scholarships. As seating is limited, reservations are recommended. Please call 580-581-2346 to reserve tickets.
The Cameron Civic Chamber Orchestra, directed by Kirsten Underwood, will kick off the concert.
The program will begin with Handel’s “Rodrigo Suite.”
Two movements from Tomas Albinoni’s “Sonata a 5, Op. 2, No. 1” will follow. This piece is unique in that it includes two separate viola parts, an alto and a tenor. Albinoni was a Baroque composer who achieved fame in his lifetime as a composer of opera, though he is better known today for his instrumental compositions.
The ensemble will then play Baldassare Galuppi’s “Andante,” a string orchestra arrangement of the first movement of “Piano Sonata No. 5.” Galuppi was renowned as a composer for the theater, writing more than 100 operas. The beautiful melodies in this Andante reflect the composer’s skill as an opera composer.
To complete the Civic Chamber Orchestra portion of the program, the ensemble will perform selections from Manookian’s “Album of Ballet Themes.”
The Concert Choir will then join the orchestra for the conclusion of the concert. Comprised of CU students, faculty member Dr. Shaun Calix and CU alumna Mena Stone, the Concert Choir is directed by Dr. Christian Morren.
The musicians will perform Michael John Trotta’s “Caritas Abundat” for violin and choir. The piece will include violin solos by musicians Charlee Juarez and Saya Cox.
“The piece is a new work, and its message is about unity, empowerment and the greater purpose each of us has in the world,” Morren said.
The combined groups will then perform the famous “Lacrymosa” from Mozart’s “Requiem in D minor, K. 626.”