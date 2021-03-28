Works by Cameron University students will be on public display in the Cameron University Art Teaching Gallery, 2800 W. Gore, in conjunction with the 2nd annual Student Art Competition and Exhibition.
Featuring works of art created in a multitude of media, the exhibition will open with a reception and announcement of awards from 6-8 p.m. April 8.
The juror for the competition is Elizabeth Yarosz-Ash, retired professor of art at Midwestern State University. She will select awards in two categories: Two-Dimensional Art and Three-Dimensional Art. Three cash awards will be presented in both categories. Honorable mentions also will be presented.
Students whose work will be on display are MaKaivynn Stevenson, Alyssa Cox, Monica Monsanto, Haylee Deaton, Jada Lawson, Raymond Anongos, Michele Pierce, Luena Comas, Kanney Do, Sage Girardo, Jessica Hilsabeck, Lynndon Lambert, Jessica Lowe, Jasmin Marino, Betty Jo Patris, Jaden Pebeahsy, Kourtney Rice, Lauryl Dawn Russell, Sara Scott, Lamonika Wifgall, Elizabeth McMains, Allison Strutton, Diane Denham and Desiree McManus.
The exhibition will be on display through May 7.
The Art Teaching Gallery is located in the Art Building of the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex, and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when the university is open.