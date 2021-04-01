The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will host an opening reception for “Everlasting,” an exhibit featuring work from Cameron’s senior art majors.
The reception will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D.
The reception is is open to the public at no charge. Artwork on display for the exhibition, which will run through April 30, will be available for purchase.
Student artists whose work will be displayed are Rigoberto Miranda, Lynndon Lambert, Luena Comas, Jessica Hart and Jessica Lowe.
The artists chose “Everlasting” because it represents all of the knowledge gained, ranging from the first recorded works found between 25,000 and 40,000 years ago all the way up to current techniques being taught today. Artists will carry the knowledge gained for the rest of their lives. As art continues to grow and evolve, so does the artists’ use of their skills and talents, resulting in works that will be appreciated for their beauty and emotional power long after the artists themselves are gone.
The artwork selected for this exhibition features a wide array of subjects and media. These works include portraits, figurative narrative, poster designs, surreal figures, illustrative fantasy works, landscapes and abstract subjects. The works were created from a wide range of media, including oil, prints, watercolor, sculpture, charcoal, and various mixed media, encompassing a variety of styles.