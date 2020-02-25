Imagine a government committee so powerful that refusing to testify at its behest could jeopardize — if not halt — an individual’s ability to make a living.
In 1947, that situation was fact, not imagination, and it happened here in the United States. The House Un-American Activities Committee, in its hunt to identify U.S. citizens who were members or alleged members of or merely sympathetic to the Community Party USA, called upon professionals in the entertainment industry to testify, be subject to prosecution, and “name names” of purported Communists.
The Hollywood Ten, a group of writers and directors who were cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to testify, found themselves summarily blacklisted in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. Eventually, more than 150 other individuals found themselves blacklisted as well.
Some, including director Herbert Biberman, were convicted and sent to prison. Following his release, Biberman joined fellow blacklisted Hollywood professionals Paul Jarrico, a producer, and writer Michael Wilson, to produce “Salt of the Earth,” a film loosely based upon an actual miner’s strike. Upon completion in 1953, the film was denounced as Communist propaganda and boycotted by distributors. Media outlets refused advertisements for the film, and the projectionists’ union refused to run it. In 1954, the film was only exhibited in about a dozen theatres nationwide.
The Cameron University Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages will present guest speaker Scott Baugh, who will examine the rarely seen film in a lecture titled “Salt of the Earth’s Indivisibility of Equality: Classical Style Meets Chicanx Aesthetics in Cold War Politics.”
Baugh will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday in the CETES Conference Center. His presentation is open to the public at no charge.
Baugh, an associate professor of English, coordinator of the Film and Media Studies program, and a specialist in in Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinemas at Texas Tech University, asserts the need for film scholars to move beyond merely the film’s blacklisted status and instead examine the issues of censorship, mid-century liberalism, and feminist values.
Baugh will introduce a screening of the film Thursday in John Morris’ Women in Film Workshop, a class that meets from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Nance-Boyer 3006. He encourages film viewers to “draw renewed attention to the significance of its Chicana female hero, Rosaura Revueltas’ Esperanza, and the community-based strategies she enables.”
Community members are welcome to attend the film screening at no charge. Due to limited seating, those interested in viewing the film are asked to RSVP via email at johnmor@cameron.edu or by calling 580-581-2329.
Revueltas was a successful film actress in her native Mexico. Known for appearing in politically progressive films, she was frequently targeted by politicians and officials of the Catholic Church. While filming “Salt of the Earth,” she was arrested by immigration officials on an alleged passport violation, forced to return to Mexico and was then labeled a Communist.
The rest of “Salt of the Earth” was filmed using a double for Revueltas, who received the Best Actress Award for the role from the Académie du cinéma de Paris in 1956. She never worked on an American film again.
Revueltas once said that since the Immigration and Naturalization Service “had no evidence to present of my ‘subversive’ character, I can only conclude that I was ‘dangerous’ because I had been playing a role that gave status and dignity to the character of a Mexican-American woman.”
Baugh’s’ lecture is made possible by the Holmes, Morris, and Newell Endowed Lectureship for Classic Film.