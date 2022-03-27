After years of honing their craft, the work of nine Cameron University artists will culminate in this year’s senior art exhibit at the Leslie Powell Gallery on Saturday.
The title of this year’s exhibit is “Emergence,” and it will feature artwork made by the nine students over all the years they’ve worked at the university, often artworks they’ve made working side-by-side with one another in the same room. Now the works are shown side-by-side one last time.
Michele Pierce, one of the seniors whose work will be featured, said that the experience of working so closely together creates a kinship that can be felt in each of the student’s works, regardless of their various and disparate styles.
“Everyone in my class is amazing,” Pierce said. “All of the artists create different kinds of art, and come from so many different backgrounds, but we all share something in common. You can see it when you look at the work.”
When Pierce came to Cameron University, she’d worked largely in graphite and colored pencil, and now she most enjoys working with watercolors. She’s cycled through various themes, currently creating works that prominently feature surrealist interpretations of reptiles and birds, some merging together, some with human bodies, but all with the theme in common, and nearly all paintings or watercolors.
“I really like working with watercolor,” Pierce said. “You’ve got lots of glazing, it’s very direct.”
Pierce said that choosing works to feature in the exhibit has been a challenge for her — something that arises largely from her respect for her fellow artists.
“I’m having to pull back into the past to find works that are representative,” Pierce said. “But that also work together and speak to the works presented by everyone else.”
Lean Tate’s style is a bombastic one. He says his most profound artistic influences are cartoons he watched as a child.
“I spent a lot of time with my grandparents, and they were very religious,” Tate said. “When they were asleep, I would stay up at night and watch Adult Swim and sometimes watch old horror movies.”
His work also will be featured at this year’s exhibit. Like Pierce, he’s changed not only style but his preferred medium since coming to Cameron.
“I worked on canvas most of my academic career, and it kind of got old, so I started stacking canvases,” Tate said. “Jack Crouch, a new professor here, told me to look into the work these other artists were doing.”
Now Tate prefers to paint directly on large wooden blocks, saying that he likes the ability to apply thick layers of paint to the surfaces he works on.
“I like to see texture in my work,” Tate said.
Tate also feels a strong kinship to the other artists presenting this year. He said that he has incredible artistic growth in each of the other eight presenters.
“Every single person in that show has put in years of work to get here,” Tate said. “I’m so proud of them. It’s going to be an awesome show.”
Edna McMillan, a professor who has worked in the Cameron art department for 32 years, has seen many students put on similar shows through the years. She says that to her, being able to foster the individualism of each artist while teaching techniques they can carry with them is her lifelong goal in the department.
“Every single one of the artists has a personal style that is unique,” McMillan said. “It’s something we’re very proud of.”