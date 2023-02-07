Cameron University’s Visiting Writer’s Series continues on Friday with poet Mary B. Gray.
The author will read samples of her work starting at 7 p.m. in the Wichita Room of the Shepler Center.
A Lawton native who resides in Oklahoma City, Gray has been immersed in poetry since her childhood. Her first collection, “Who Do You Think You Are?”, focuses on bringing voice to marginalized Black stories and was published in October 2022. She says the collection is a measure of her creative ancestry, as she worked “to cultivate poems that really spoke to the importance of black history, which is often edited through a Eurocentric lens or overlooked completely.”
She has presented public readings at the Scissortail Creative Writing Festival and the Mark Allen Everett Poetry Series, and her work has been published in Ain’t Nobody That Can Sing Like Me: New Oklahoma Writing, Territory Magazine and For the Sonorous.
A self-described “poetrypreneur,” she also offers one-on-one poetry courses as well as workshops and tutorials aimed at children.
Gray received Bachelor of Arts degrees in journalism and English writing and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma. She also earned a Master of Fine Arts from Oklahoma City University.