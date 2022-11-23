Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science has presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) unit.
The Comanche Battalion recognized cadets for meritorious performance in military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership.
Awards are sponsored by the Department of the Army, national and local societies, organizations, and businesses and private individuals.
Alex Young received the George C. Marshall ROTC Award, which recognizes the top senior in the program. Young will attend the annual George C. Marshall Leadership Seminar.
Tyiesha Carroll was the recipient of the Bill and Betty Burgess Memorial Endowed Scholarship, which is presented to a descendant of a noncommissioned officer or currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces as a noncommissioned officer.
The Department of the Army Superior Cadet Decoration Award, presented to the outstanding cadet in each military science year who has demonstrated strong officer potential, was presented to Shinta Brown, Jeran Rivera, Jeremy Vongsana and Alex Young.
The FIRES Chapter of the Association of the United States Army Scholarship is presented to an outstanding cadet in each military science year who has a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher in their military and academic studies. Recipients were Joseph Hilliard, Juan Reyes, Jeran Rivera and Ian Surrency.
LaMiracle Harris, Trystian Thompson, Nathan Weston and Cassandra Ramsey were honored with the Colonel Jack Wolfson Memorial Scholarship. The award is presented to a cadet in each military science year who displays academic proficiency, outstanding leadership qualities, and high moral character.
Alex Young received the 2LT Tobias Alexander Scholarship. It is awarded to a full-time cadet who demonstrates superior leadership potential and maintains a 3.0 GPA or higher.
The Sergeant York Award is presented to basic course cadets that demonstrated superior leadership qualities in military science courses; this award was presented to Trystian Thompson.
Karibbein Boateng and Alex Young were honored with the Professor of Military Science Physical Fitness Cadet Award. It is presented to the male and female cadets who achieve the highest score on the Record Army Physical Fitness Test.
Members of the Ranger Challenge Team, who embody the spirit of teamwork, competitiveness and sportsmanship, received a certificate of recognition, a ribbon and a uniform sleeve tab. They are Izayah Ayarza, Ashton Bender, Shinta Brown, Tyiesha Carroll, LaMiracle Harris, Samuel Harris, Joseph Hilliard, Trinity Hoffman, Juan Reyes, Jeran Rivera, Tyrstian Thompson, Joel Vann, Nathan Weston and Alex Young.
Shinta Brown was honored with the Virginia K. and Robert l. Janda Scholarship, which is presented to a full-time student who demonstrates superior leadership potential and maintains at least a 3.0 GPA.
The Professor of Military Science Academic Award, presented to cadets who show the most dedication to academic excellence, was presented to Christina Godfrey.
Vandell Downing received the Cadet of the Semester Award. Cadets receiving this award have demonstrated exceptional achievement in all areas of ROTC.
Izayah Ayarza was awarded the Army ROTC Scholarship.