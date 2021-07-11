When the 19th amendment was ratified in 1920, it gave many American women the right to vote. In many states across the union women had been fighting for change through political activism well before that right was secured.
A new book co-edited by a Cameron University professor explores the lives of 13 of these women in Oklahoma.
“This Land Is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” was edited by Cameron University Professor of History Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin.
“Until working on ‘This Land Is Herland,’ I have always preferred to work alone. So much of what historians do is solitary because of the kind of extensive research and reflection that is involved in writing about the past,” Janda said.
Janda has known Loughlin, a professor of history at the University of Central Oklahoma, for many years. In 2018, the two began talking about the idea of co-editing a project about women’s activism in Oklahoma.
They wanted to find a way to promote the scholarship of female historians, Janda said, while at the same time drawing attention to Oklahoma’s female activists. The book ended up containing 13 biographies, each written by a different scholar, about activists from the 1870s through the 2010s.
“Our book contains chapters on women involved in promoting Indigenous rights, civil rights and LGBTQ rights. But it also has chapters on conservative women and the varied forms of activism that they participated in,” Janda said. “Patti and I put together a list of women that we wanted to include chapters about and then we contacted scholars who we thought were either working on something already or who would be willing to write about one of the women.”
The original list changed more than a few times over the course of the project, with scholars suggesting other names that ultimately shaped the book’s final form.
While the book contains some well-known women such as Clara Luper, the mother of the Oklahoma Civil Rights Movement, and Mary Fallin, the state’s first and only female governor, it also contains some names readers may not be familiar with. Women that Janda and Loughlin found equally deserving of a chapter in the book.
“One of the least known women featured in the book is the woman my chapter is about, Rosalyn ‘Rosie’ Coleman Gilchrist. She was confined to a mental institution for five years in Norman, OK, in the 1960s for trying to sell her home in Warr Acres to an African American family. Her son, Coleman, recently wrote a play about his mother’s experience as well and is hoping to find someone to produce it in Oklahoma,” Janda said.
“This Land is Herland,” is the first book in a series entitled “Women in the American West.” As of right now, Janda is not signed on to work on any of the other books in the series, though she has some future projects in mind that she believes might work within it. For now, she is hopeful that readers will take a positive message from this book.
“I hope the book will encourage readers to consider the importance of individual lives and contributions to their communities. I also hope that the book encourages readers to think about their own family and community histories and the differences that individuals can make,” Janda said.
“This Land Is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” will be available through the University of Oklahoma Press at oupress.com.