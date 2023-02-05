Rage, Fear, Love

Victoria Yap stars as Ester in the film “Rage, Fear, Love”. The screenplay was written by Matt Jenkins, a professor in the Department of Communications, English and Foreign Languages at Cameron University.

 Courtesy photo

Cameron University‘s Matt Jenkins will premiere his latest feature film, “Rage, Fear, Love,” on Feb. 13 at Lawton’s Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris.

The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Recommended for you