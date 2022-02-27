Joey Brown got her undergraduate degree from Cameron University in 1992, along with something even more essential to her life.
“Cameron played a key role in my education, my writing,” Brown said. “It’s where I was when I figured out what I wanted to do for work for most of my life.”
Brown will be reading from a collection of her poems, entitled “The Feral Love Poems,” at Cameron University on Friday as part of the university’s Visiting Writer series. Her homecoming is marked by memories of an education she’s grown to appreciate more strongly as the years pass.
“(Professors) Von Underwood, Loren McKeown and Larry Shanahan taught some of the most challenging classes I’ve ever taken,” Brown said. “I didn’t know it at the time, but they were teaching graduate-level stuff.”
Leah Chaffins, an assistant professor at Cameron University and a published author herself, oversees the Visiting Writer Series. She chooses readers for the program based on several factors, and most of the authors are from Oklahoma. More than seeing people from the area present specifically, however, Chaffins sees a chief goal of the program to be introducing students to the work of an author beyond the page.
“It is important for students to see professional creative writers doing post-creation work,” Chaffins said. “Students often think of the writing process as simply the actual writing. However, the writing is often the easy part, even when considering revision work. The hard part is publication and marketing.”
When Chaffins first started working as the coordinator for the program, she was nervous about the work. She wasn’t sure how to generate interest in the event in the audience or in the authors she would invite. However, after several years of work, she sees Cameron’s Visiting Writer series as a major event for local authors, and an important educational opportunity for her students.
“I am no longer intimidated by pieces of the process,” Chaffins said. “And I feel like I am scouting readers all the time, looking for aspects of a writer’s work that will resonate with our current creative writing students.”
Apart from “The Feral Love Poems,” Brown has published one other collection, “Oklahomagraphy.” She describes her style as heavily influence by communication. By ways people talk to each other, and by things she hears people say in passing.
“I’m drawn to voices,” Brown said. “The ways people talk, the way conversation comes together. Voices are often what trigger a new piece for me. I hear someone somewhere say something, and my brain will notice an interesting phrasing or funny way something got said.”
Brown is excited to talk to students from her alma mater, and mentioned a few words of advice that she would like to give to aspiring writers, words that have guided her in her life.
“Writing requires balancing practical concerns with one’s dreams,” Brown said. “It is not the way to fame and fortune for most of us. If you’re going to write, you need to pursue it for other reasons: because you love it, because you feel you have to do it, because you want it to be part of your life.”