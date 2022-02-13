The story of Eurydice and Orpheus is one of a love that defies death. It’s been told in innumerable ways and through innumerable media for centuries, finding particular longevity on the stage.
In playwright Sarah Ruhl’s retelling, the focus is on Eurydice, a bride whose death sparks Orpheus’ journey to the underworld. In Ruhl’s hands, “Eurydice” is a tale of mourning as much as it is one of love.
In the hands of Shayson Hodges, the freshman theater major playing Eurydice in the Cameron University production of the show, the play has been as much a real journey as a mythological one.
“The process has been such a roller coaster of emotions,” Hodges said. “But we have such a tight-knit cast and crew. It’s like a dream come true.”
“Eurydice” is Hodges’ first lead role in a play. Before this, she’s performed in only one play, “Jake’s Women,” the Cameron University Theatre production that closed before work on “Eurydice” began.
Taking on the role initially made Hodges nervous, but the support of her cast mates and other students at the Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts quickly made her feel safe and confident.
“Everybody has been nothing but incredible,” Hodges said. “They’re all funny, and they make me feel comfortable. They always tell me I wouldn’t have gotten the role if I couldn’t do it.”
Natalie McCabe, the director of the production, is responsible in no small part for fostering the safe and comfortable atmosphere on set. Though the show itself is somewhat abstract, eschewing traditional plot structure, McCabe says she tries to teach as much as direct.
She studied the teaching methods of Sandford Meisner closely in her own education. Meisner was a famous acting technician whose teaching style is oriented toward keeping things as direct and understandable for the actors as possible.
“As someone who was educated almost solely in Meisner, I try to keep everyone focused on specific goals for their characters, rather than trying to play the feelings of the character,” McCabe said.
Work on the show was complicated when a snowstorm caused the cast and crew to lose several days of rehearsal the week before the show opened. McCabe said she was impressed with the work Cameron University students have done to bring the show to life.
“I’m really pleased with the students,” McCabe said. “They’ve been eager to learn, and they’ve put in a lot of work. They’ve adjusted well to everything that’s happened while we’ve been working on this.”