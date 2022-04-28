The University Theatre will resonate with a wall of sound when the Cameron Community Brass Choir takes the stage for a concert ranging from Verdi’s “Triumphal March” from Aida to popular movie theme songs including “Back to the Future” and “Star Trek.”
Lucas Kaspar, the director of the ensemble, said that the show will be a great opportunity to help an audience appreciate the range of brass instruments.
“One of my primary goals for this concert is to educate the audience on the instruments of the brass family,” Kaspar said. “I also wanted to feature local talent. There are a lot of great brass players in our area who deserve to be featured as soloists.”
The roster for the Cameron Community Brass Choir brings a wide variety of talent and experience to the stage. The ensemble is composed of CU students, high school band directors, advanced high school students, hobby musicians and professional musicians.
The brass choir will be joined by current CU students Trent Hagood, Will Magee and Michael Richard on percussion.
Each of the main brass instruments will be featured during the concert. Derek Griner, the Cache High School band instructor, will solo on Goedicke’s “Concert Etude” for trumpet and brass choir, and Justin McCall, of the 77th Army Band, will perform Gregson’s “Tuba Concerto.” Horn player Preston Drain, 77th Army band, will solo on Saglietti’s “Principe,” and Brad Martinez of the 77th Army Band, will be featured on “Morceau Symphonique,” a standard of the trombone solo repertoire.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for military and K-12 students. The concert is free for CU staff and students with a valid CU ID. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 580-581-2346.