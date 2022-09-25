At the center of Margaret Atwood’s “Alias Grace” is a mystery and a murder, but not in the way you might expect.
The mystery isn’t so much about who committed the murder, as it is about why, and to answer that, the audience has to get to know Grace Marks.
To adapt the novel to the stage, a lot of weight has to be put on expressing the inner life of Grace Marks. In her adaptation, that’s precisely what Jennifer Blackmer set out to do, and what the Cameron University Theatre Department will attempt to bring to life beginning Thursday.
Araia Heathcott will take on the title role of the production. It’s a different kind of challenge than she’s used to.
“She’s a lot more timid than any of the other characters I’ve played,” Heathcott said. “She’s strong but she doesn’t show it, she only uses it to keep herself safe.”
For Heathcott, this is different from the generally comic roles she’s played in the past, characters that are usually sassier and stronger-willed than Grace.
Heathcott’s interpretation of Grace is a deeply sympathetic one, in which she sees the character as someone who is being pushed around and molded by the men who have control over her life, and who have always had control over her.
“Every interaction Grace has with a man, some advantage is being taken,” Heathcott said.
The character of Grace Marks is based on a real woman who lived in Ontario, Canada, in the mid-1800s, and was convicted of the murder of her employer and his housekeeper when she was a teenager.
It is unclear whether the real life Marks actually took part in the killing, and she was convicted on the basis that she fled with the killer, James McDermott. Marks maintained that she could not recall the events surrounding the murders, and it isn’t clear whether she was lying, or whether she truly couldn’t remember. Her inability to recall the event is at the center of the play, as it is with Atwood’s novel as well.
Natalie McCabe is directing the play, and it’s a project she sought out after seeing the popular television adaptation of the story. She learned of the stage adaptation only after seeing the television series.
“Both the play and the show were developed around the same time, but were developed separately,” McCabe said.
McCabe set out to direct a show that deals in the abstract, blending memories, dreams and the real world to fully tell the story of Grace, covering both her internal and external world.
“I like the play because it’s non-linear,” McCabe said. “It goes back and forth between dreams and reality, and some characters’ hallucinations, and so I think that makes it a more interesting plot-line, and more intriguing or more challenging for our actors.”
The major themes of the show are identity and memory, and McCabe said that the play is particularly interesting in that it deals with the early days of people studying and reckoning with psychology as a science.
“I see a mystery element, the question of what happens in our memories when we recreate these things, and what happens in her mind, and how we can explore that,” McCabe said. “It’s not modern psychology, but there are different people in the play trying different methods to understand what’s going on inside her head.”
The heavy themes of the play, and the abstract production elements, provide a tremendous challenge to the cast and crew of the show, and McCabe said that to that end, everyone involved has risen to the occasion.
“They’ve been handling it with a lot of grace, to borrow from the title,” McCabe said. “They’ve been working through the show with remarkable maturity, and I’ve been enjoying getting to stretch the students and their abilities.”