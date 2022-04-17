Since 1989, Scott Richard Klein has taught and helped create theater at Cameron University. When the curtain comes down on the university’s production of “9 to 5” next Sunday, it will be his last show as a professor at Cameron.
It will be far from the last time he acts or directs in the area, however.
Klein intends to spend his first summer of retirement traveling. He’ll attend a world theater festival in Venice, Florida, then spend a few days with family in New Orleans, his first trip to the city since the mid-’90s.
Then, Klein will come right back to directing and acting in plays in the Lawton area.
Since 1977, Klein has worked in the theater. It’s something he has no intention of giving up after retirement.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have a life in the theater” Klein said. “But also, a life as a teacher, doing what I wanted to do. And now, it’s just a time where the teaching isn’t quite the same, because of what’s happened. And consequently, if I can, why not retire, and just concentrate on acting and directing, which I love?”
His final show as a professor was originally meant to be “Chicago,” but due to trouble securing rights for the show, he was left with choosing a show to fill the slot at the last minute.
Katie Veenhuizen, the director of Lawton Ballet Theatre who had been in a production of “9 to 5” a few years ago, suggested Klein give it a shot. The choice was immediately popular with students in the department, something Klein attributes to the massive popularity of Dolly Parton, who appeared in the film the show is based on and wrote the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation.
“I think Dolly’s always been popular,” Klein said. “There’s something about that woman, and her generosity of spirit, that just overwhelms people.”
To Klein, the show’s central theme is empowerment of women in the workforce.
“It foretells the movement of women into the workforce, and them coming into their own in it,” Klein said. “Something that was happening in the ‘80s and needed to happen. And probably should have happened sooner.”
Heather Martin, who plays Doralee Rhodes, the part played by Parton in the original film, sees the show in a similar way.
“The show is inspirational, especially to working women, to anyone who doesn’t really fit in somewhere, it’s an underdog story,” Martin said. “It’s for anybody who works, really.”
Martin has been acting in shows in Lawton since she was in her early teens. For this role, she takes on a character originated by one of the most popular people in country music history, a task she says is occasionally unnerving.
“Everybody knows Dolly. In the South, everyone basically worships her,” Martin said. “I’ve not gone the route of actually trying to impersonate her. I think that wouldn’t work.”
Martin will graduate from Cameron this year, and will begin graduate school in late summer at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. She’ll study musical performance, and intends to continue working in musical theater, with a varied list of dream roles she still hopes to play.
Martin said she never considered a role like this one for herself, but has enjoyed working with old friends for her final Cameron production.
“A lot of these people I’ve worked with since I was 16,” Martin said. “I always love working with them.”