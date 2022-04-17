When Benson Warren died in 2021, he didn’t just leave behind a legacy of sculptures and works of art, he left behind a legacy of people he’d mentored and lives he touched.
And through their work, Warren lives on.
Two artists whose lives were changed by Warren’s teaching, Tanya Synar and Robbie Barber, will present their work Friday in memory of him at Cameron University’s “Collective Castings: An Homage to Benson Warren” exhibition.
It’s an exhibition that has been in the works for two years, according to Katherine Liontas-Warren, retired Cameron University art professor and Benson Warren’s wife.
“Edna McMillan and I spoke about it before I retired,” Liontas-Warren said. “Then COVID happened, and the logistics just didn’t work.”
When Liontas-Warren talks about her husband, she sees his impact as going far beyond her own life, speaking of him as a profound influence on everyone he met.
“My husband was a remarkable sculptor, thinker and teacher,” Liontas Warren said. “He had this zest for creating that just rubbed off on everyone. He was a beautiful soul.”
Many of Warren’s sculptures are featured throughout the Lawton area. He preferred to work large scale, creating abstract works meant as permanent fixtures in the places they stood. Liontas-Warren is particularly fond of his sculpture located outside the Leslie Powell Art Gallery. It’s a piece she says illustrates something about his character.
“It tells how he felt about women,” Liontas-Warren said. “Women as magical beings, as something to be revered.”
Warren retired in 2014, and few current Cameron University students met him as a teacher, but many are still aware of him by reputation and word-of-mouth, according to Edna McMillan, a professor of art at Cameron University.
“Every sculpture that exists on the campus is there because Benson invited guest artists to create them,” McMillan said. “He was an incredible teacher, he taught students how to create and push boundaries.”
Apart from works by Warren and artists he taught, the exhibition also will include 30 photos of Warren working on or presenting his works. The photos were provided by Liontas-Warren, who hoped it would give more of a sense of Warren’s process.
“I wanted to show, chronologically, how he worked, and what went into preparing his pieces,” Liontas-Warren said.
The two artists featured are professors and established sculptors. Synar teaches sculpture and three-dimensional art at Texas Women’s University. Barber is a sculpture professor at Baylor University.
Both were taught by Warren, Synar through a class, and Barber through a workshop. When Synar was invited, it was she who thought to invite Barber as well.
They only took classes with Warren for a short time but, as Liontas-Warren points out, that was long enough to make an impression.
“What I admired most about him was his ability to always think logically about what he did, and to teach others,” Liontas-Warren said. “He was a quiet man, very soft spoken, but when he spoke, everybody listened.”