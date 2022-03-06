While it might be called a competition on the fliers, for Krystal Solis, an art major at Cameron University, the Art Competition and Exhibition is not pitting artists against each other, but helping them to teach each other something about creating art.
“I like how it feels like a family, honestly,” Solis said. “There’s a lot of different styles, and everyone helps the others, and challenges each other to try different things. It’s competitive but helpful.”
Solis is the second-place winner of the competition’s three-dimensional art section. That is, sculpture, found objects and similar forms. Solis said she’s always been artistic, a fact that was welcomed and supported by her parents while growing up in Comanche.
“I come from a family with a lot of artists, which helped me,” Solis said. “And I’m Hispanic-American, so I do feel I have something to say.”
Solis received a $175 prize for her sculpture, which was judged by Patrick Riley, a retired art professor from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and the chosen juror for this year’s competition and exhibition.
Cameron University’s Art subdepartment is a relatively small and tight knit group, with only about three instructors working, which means all of them are involved with organizing and overseeing exhibitions like this one.
Jack Crouch is the newest art instructor at Cameron. This is his second semester at the university. From his vantage point, he feels the students have put forth impressive work.
“I think we’re really strong in drawing and painting,” Crouch said. “And of course, maybe I’m kind of partial, since that’s sort of my area of expertise, and it’s what I teach.”
The competition is a learning experience for participating students, allowing them to get a taste of what it’s like to showcase their art, especially helping them learn how they might prefer their art be presented, and helping them to learn something about how their work will be appraised by different people.
The competition also features a separate Award of Exceptionalism, given to a student who has shown both artistic prowess and academic excellence. The winner for this year’s Award of Exceptionalism is Alyssa Cox, who also won a second-place award in the two-dimensional art category for her painting, “Juxtaposed.”
Elizabeth McMains, the artist who won first place in the two-dimensional art category, said she was excited for the challenge presented by showing her art in this environment.
“I enjoy competition,” McMains said. “I think competition is an important part of creating art in the real world.”
McMains has been creating art since she was a child. In the eighth grade, she realized she wanted to create art for the rest of her life, something that surprised her as much as anything else.
“To that point, I thought I was going to med school,” McMains said.
McMains said she’s most fascinated with human subjects, particularly movements and gestures that she captures and expresses through painting.
“I’ll see something, and I’ll take a pencil or brush, and quickly sketch the movement to capture it,” McMains said. “Then I work on it from there and fill in the details, refine it.”
McMains is a senior at Cameron, and will graduate in May. She’s also been accepted into an MFA program at Texas Tech University. Upon finishing this degree, she says she’s considering teaching and becoming a professional artist.
“I’m open to teaching,” McMains said. “Teaching in higher education is one of the most stable jobs you can get, but I’ll always be creating art on my own, no matter what.”
McMains said her experience at Cameron had a huge impact on her life, helping her to learn the type of art she wanted to create.
“My experience at the Cameron University Art Department has been phenomenal,” McMains said.