The Cameron University Concert Band and Cameron University Jazz Ensemble will join the MacArthur High School Band for a Christmas-themed concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at MacArthur High School.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The concert will begin with the MacArthur High School Band performing Lloyd Conley’s “Brazilian Sleigh Bells,” “Jesu Bambino” by Charles Sayre and Alfred Reed’s arrangement of “Greensleeves.” The MacArthur High School Band is under the direction of Braden Hatch, a 2021 Cameron graduate.
The Cameron University Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of JD Little, will perform Christmas classics that the whole family will enjoy, starting with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The ensemble’s rendition of “White Christmas” will feature Emmalee Hamilton on vocals and Peter Macias on piano. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” will conclude the CU Jazz Ensemble’s portion of the program.
The Cameron University Concert Band will open with Robert W. Smith’s “Beyond the Bell Carol,” a rock arrangement of the classic “Carol of the Bells.” This selection will feature Owen Ellis, Yukon, on electric guitar. Next on the program will be “A Sousa Christmas,” which pairs the iconic “Stars and Stripes Forever” with popular Christmas songs. “Christmas from the ‘50s,” a compilation of popular holiday tunes, will feature trumpeter Jeremiah Phillips.
The Cameron University Concert Band close out its portion of the concert with music from “Home Alone.” This performance will feature baritone saxophonist, Darien King, Duncan.
“Performing with the MacArthur High School Band is a great way for CU students to interact and make music with area high school students in our area,” said Lucas Kasper, director of the CU Concert Band. “MacArthur’s ensemble is led by Braden Hatch, a recent CU graduate. Four MacArthur students who are concurrent students at CU — Alexis Davila, Nicolas Raso, Jamie Riha and Nathan Timpson — are members of the CU Concert Band.”
The concert will close with the Cameron University Concert Band and MacArthur High School Band joining forces for “A Winter’s Carol” by Mark Williams.
