Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will host auditions for its production of “The Theory of Relativity” inside the Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore, at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
Those auditioning should bring a memorized song from a Broadway musical of 16 bars, wear comfortable clothing that allows movement and be prepared to read from the script. Auditions are open to all adults and high school-aged teens.
“The Theory of Relativity” continues the 2020-21 theatre season on April 15-18, celebrating “Festival XI — Connections: Information Transfer Between People” and is sponsored in part by the Richard T. Brittingham Musical Theatre Endowed Lectureship.
This production features a collaboration of music and lyrics by Neil Bartram with book and direction by Brian Hill.
For more information, contact the Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts at 581-2346.