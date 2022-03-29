The Cameron University Foundation has announced the establishment of the Robert and Marina Peterson Endowed Scholarship in Art.
The endowment has been made possible by a donation from Robert Peterson, a Lawton resident who has become one of the most sought-after visual artists in the nation, according to a press release.
Peterson is a self-taught artist who first picked up a paintbrush in July 2012. Eight months later, he enjoyed his first solo art show in New York City, selling 31 of the 34 pieces on display. He’s made his living as a visual artist ever since. In 2019, Peterson created two murals on the Cameron University campus, which can be seen on the west side of Nance-Boyer Hall.
He and his wife, Marina Peterson, who owns and operates Native Roots Salon, have also established a reputation as philanthropists. Each year, they donate several pieces of art to various organizations that auction the works to raise money for the arts and to benefit Oklahoma youth. Now in a position to create opportunities for students of color that were not available to him, the Petersons determined to endow a scholarship through the Cameron University Foundation that would assist aspiring artists in their desire to earn a college degree, according to a press release.
“There is a saying that goes ‘how you measure success is by how many people you bless.’ As an artist I believe that it’s very important to not only give back but to find a way to support and bless future artists, especially those that look like me and our children,” Peterson said in a statement. “Creating this scholarship will allow us to do just that for many years to come.”
“The Cameron University Foundation is deeply appreciative of this gift from Robert and Marina Peterson,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “By creating an endowed scholarship, they will have a long-lasting impact on Cameron University students.”
The Robert and Marina Peterson Endowed Scholarship in Art will benefit Cameron University students who are pursuing a degree in art and who have a cumulative grade point average of 2.75 or higher. The recipient must be classified as Black or African-American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American/American Indian or Asian American/Pacific Islander. The scholarship can be retained for up to eight semesters if the recipient maintains a cumulative GPA or 2.75 or higher, according to the press release.
To establish or contribute to an existing endowment, contact the Cameron University Office of University Advancement at 580-581-2999.