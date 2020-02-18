The Cameron University Concert Band and the 77th Army Band will unite for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Cameron University Theatre.
The two ensembles will perform a rousing slate of band music that includes “A Celebration Fanfare” by Alfred Reed, John Phillip Sousa’s “The Liberty Bell March” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Colonial Song” by Percy Granger, and the first movement of the “Trumpet Concerto” by Johan Nepomuk Hummel featuring Jason Villarreal, a senior music major from Cache.
The program also will include patriotic selections, including “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and “American Salute.”
The 77th Army Band performs under the direction of Commander Richard Townes. Nathan Phillips is the director of the CU Concert Band.
The Cameron University Concert Band is composed primarily of CU music students. They are joined by community members Douglas Bayless, Karla Oty and Diane Pihulic, Lawton; and Derik Daubenspeck, Cache.
Students appearing with the CU Concert Band are listed by hometown.
Altus: Destiny Abila, Joel Moncrief; Cache: Jason Villarreal; Duncan: Dava Battiest, Mikayla Stephenson; Lawton/Fort Sill: Khalil Cabrera Tosado, Kelsey Alden Cox, Lori Cook, Brittany Curtis, Trent Hagood, William McGee, Shelley Perry; and Meers, Irmtraud Bryant.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and military. Cameron University faculty, students and staff are admitted free with proper identification. Tickets may be obtained at the door.