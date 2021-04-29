The Cameron University Civic Symphony will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Courtyard.
The concert open to the public at no charge. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved inside to McCutcheon Recital Hall. Social distancing will be in place, and facial coverings are required.
The ensemble will perform the music of Albinoni, Stamitz, MacDowell, Wolf and Grieg, and will feature as soloist senior music major Joel Moncrief, Altus.
The Cameron Civic Symphony is directed by Kirsten Underwood, associate professor in the Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts. Performers include Cameron students Charlee Juarez and Trinity Hoffman, Lawton, Cameron alumnus Xavier McClure, and Lawton High student Nathanial Bowman. Concertmaster Kathy Liticker is director of the Lawton Public Schools string program and an adjunct instructor at Cameron. Retired LPS faculty members Susan Diekman and Donna Brox also perform, as do CU staff member Barbara Pickthorn, and community members Kevin Liticker, Dolores Anderson, Saya Cox and Ann-Mary Hartman.
The program will begin with the Stamitz “Sinfonia in B-flat major.” Johann Stamitz was a Bohemian composer and violinist who was founder of the court orchestra at Mannheim, whose excellent discipline and the individual skill of its players inspired English traveler Charles Burney to call it “an army of generals.”
Next, the ensemble will perform string arrangements of four famous songs. “To a Wild Rose” was one of Romantic composer Edward MacDowell’s most well-known and beloved pieces. It is the first of the “Ten Woodland Sketches,” originally written for solo piano and completed in 1896. Next is “Wiegenlied,” one of hundreds of songs by Austrian composer Hugo Wolf. The next two songs are by Edvard Grieg: “Nepdal” and then “Solvieg’s Song” from Peer Gynt Suite No. 2. A Norwegian pianist and composer, Grieg used and developed Norwegian folk music in his compositions, bringing the music of Norway to international attention.
The symphony will also perform Albinoni’s “Sinfonia in G Major.” Tomaso Albinoni was an Italian composer of the Baroque era. During his lifetime, he was famous as an opera composer, but today is known primarily for his instrumental music.
Concluding the program will be the Telemann “Sonata in D for Trumpet, Strings and Continuo,” which will feature senior music major Joel Moncrief on piccolo trumpet in A.