The Cameron University Art Teaching Gallery, located in the Art Building, will host an exhibit of the Student Art Competition, featuring 81 works of art created in a multitude of media. The exhibition will open with a reception and announcement of awards from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28.
The Student Art Competition, which is intended to be an annual event, will display the work of Cameron University students who have taken an art course during the academic year. Jack Bryan, Professor Emeritus, served as juror for the competition. He will announce awards in two categories: Two-Dimensional Art and Three-Dimensional Art. Three cash awards as well as Honorable Mentions will be presented in both categories.
The exhibition will be on display through March 28.
“We are very excited to present a wide array of student works this year and look forward to a wonderful celebration of our student’s art and creativity,” says Edna McMillan, Professor of Art.
The Student Art Competition is made possible through the Jack Bryan Endowed Lectureship in Art, gifts received by the Cameron University Foundation to benefit the art program, and funding from the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee.
The Art Teaching Gallery is located in the Art Building of the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex, which is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the university is open.