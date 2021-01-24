ATLANTA — In the tapestry of life, we often weave our own fates. Fortunately for Jana Acevedo, she’s more than handy with a sewing needle.
Acevedo is in Atlanta where she works as a seamstress on film and TV productions. Her touch has gone into costumes for “The Walking Dead,” “Ant Man and The Wasp,” “Black Panther” and more. Most recently she worked on the brand-new Disney Plus series “WandaVision”.
Born and raised in Lawton, Acevedo graduated from Elgin High School and finished her undergraduate studies at Cameron University. While her time at Cameron set her down the path she is on today, her high school years played a big part too.
“I actually learned how to sew in Home Ec during high school,” Acevedo said. “I started working in the costume shop at Cameron as a work-study my freshman year; because I knew how to sew I think they gave me more stuff to do.”
Despite her blossoming skills with the needle and work in the costume shop on campus, it wasn’t until former Cameron professor Devon Ash took Acevedo under her wing that she began to see the threads of her future taking form.
“She was pretty young; I think she was maybe four or six years older than me at the time. I felt like, because she was younger, that we clicked right away. She felt comfortable giving me things to do and let me assist her a lot,” Acevedo said.
During her senior year, Acevedo decided to pursue fashion and had applied, and been accepted, to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. But steep tuition and doubts about student loans kept her out.
“I ended up not going, but then that year I designed a show for Lawton Community Theatre,” Acevedo said.
As it happened, the theatre was looking for a costumer and Acevedo was preparing to graduate. She took a job with LCT almost immediately. But after three years, she began to think about the next level.
“It was great working there and I really met a lot of people. I really felt like a one-woman show. I had to learn on-the-fly designing, making costumes and wardrobe, I learned a lot there” Acevedo said.
But the threads of fate were leading her down a different road. A road that would take her across the country to Savannah, Ga.
“I ended up applying for grad school at the Savannah College of Art and Design,” Acevedo said. “When I got accepted, I was in the midst of applying both there and OU. So I said, ‘I guess I’m going to Georgia.’”
After a hop, skip and time jump of a few years, Acevedo had graduated with her master’s degree and was working at another theatre as a stitcher. She had worked on an indie film during grad school and, at the time, the film industry was starting to explode in Georgia.
“I decided I didn’t want the job in Savannah, that I wanted to work in film. So I found a job in Atlanta and moved. That all happened within a week,” Acevedo said.
It took her a year to make enough contacts in the industry that she could land a gig, and even then it was unpaid.
“Yeah, I got a job working on the weekends for free. But, a few weeks later I got a call to be a production assistant on a film. After that was over, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I had only worked that job for, like, six weeks. So I took a job stitching at Six Flags.”
Her loom of destiny momentarily at a standstill, Acevedo pondered her next move while stitching costumes at a theme park. Then the needle caught, and the pattern began to take shape again.
“I got a second job as a production assistant, and halfway through our tailor had to leave. Because I knew how to sew, I asked the designer if I could fill her spot. She took a chance on me and let me do it,” Acevedo said.
It was the first time she began to truly feel like she was a part of the industry. She continued to work on that production until the season ended. But she had seen the pattern now and knew where to thread the needle.
“Film is basically freelance work. There is no set studio I work for. Yeah, I’ve just done a couple of Disney shows, but I’ve also worked for Netflix and lots of other production companies. Film is such a small community, really. I tend to work with the same group of people. I kind of rotate between three or four groups,” Acevedo said.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic shook her confidence a little when productions shut down for several months, her experience, six years of it now, kept her steady. And now that productions have started back up she is back to work on a new Disney Plus series called “Anchor Point”.
As she continues to live out her dream, Acevedo has a few words for her fellow Cameron students back home who might be looking to follow their own threads into the film industry.
“I would say try to be a production assistant first. That’s the best way to get in,” Acevedo said. “I was a PA. I know the hours are long, you have to get everybody’s lunches and that kind of sucks. But it’s worth it to get the knowledge of how the film industry actually works.”
You can see Acevedo’s work on Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” and in the up coming series “Loki”.