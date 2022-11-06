A famous final line in an Oscar Wilde play offers an important message for the Cameron Theater students ready their latest production.
“I’ve now realized for the first time in my life the vital Importance of Being Earnest.”
That’s due to showtime’s fast approach for their production of “The Importance of Being Earnest — A Trivial Comedy for Serious People.”
Slated for a run of shows between Nov. 17 and 20, the cast has been working in earnest to stage the production, under the helm of director Scott Richard Klein. He’s excited for the upcoming performances.
“It’s a classic comedy by Oscar Wilde,” he said. “It’s on my list I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”
Klein retired from Cameron University with the end of the Spring 2022 semester. His final production as a staff member was “9 to 5” in April. He was asked to return for this production.
“It’s great to be invited back to Cameron. I’m happy to take this on,” he said. “I feel quite fortunate.”
The play was originally performed in 1895 and is considered Wilde’s most popular work.
This classic comedy follows the story of John Worthing who pretends to be Ernest Worthing when he is in London, Klein said. Jack desperately wants to marry Gwendolyn. However, she will only marry a man named Ernest. To complicate matters, Jack does not know his true parentage which doesn’t sit well with Gwendolyn’s mother, Lady Bracknell.
Klein said this is the first time Cameron is tackling the ticklish comedy that serves as a satire of Victorian-period society and culture. But it’s always been a staple for his students in class. Now, it takes to the stage.
The setting in the Student Theatre is the first student production in the venue since February 2019, according to Klein. There will be 100 seats available at each show and it will be in a “modified thrust” configuration of two seating areas instead of the traditional three found in the larger theatre as well as at Lawton Community Theatre. It’s intended to expand the abilities of the actors, he said.
“It’s giving the students a different area to play in,” he said. “It offers a different view of performing for the students.”
Wilde’s work is most appreciated for his abilities as a wordsmith. Klein said it’s proving these actors can flow as they perform. It’s about toppling the challenge through communication in this satire of the challenges of miscommunication.
“They’re doing a good job,” he said. “This is a comedy of language; they’ve been working very hard to get down Wilde’s words.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
