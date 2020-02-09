Cameron University is extending an invitation to alumni to join its Legacy Choir for a special Homecoming performance.
The Legacy Choir is a new element of this year’s Homecoming celebration. Any alumni who have ever been a part of a Cameron vocal ensemble are invited to join the Legacy Choir for a special performance on Feb. 22. The time commitment is minimal, according to the university.
The choir will rehearse at 6 p.m. Feb. 21, with a final rehearsal the following evening, and make its performance debut during the Cameron University Alumni Association award dinner that night.
“This special performance will showcase the talents of members of Cameron’s vocal music program,” said Christian Morren, who will conduct the Legacy Choir. “In addition to asking our alumni to join us for this special ensemble, we also encourage them to bring their children to perform with the choir as well, making this a family event. It should be a very uplifting and emotional performance.”
To join the Legacy Choir, please contact Morren at 581-2531 or via email at cmorren@cameron.edu.