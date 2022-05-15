Within a year of commencement, no one graduating with a theater degree really expects to be in a position where they’re having long conversations with the most famous artist on Broadway, as much as they might fantasize about it.
For Y’vonne Rose, a 2021 Cameron University graduate, that — and more — has already happened.
Rose moved to the Washington, D.C., area following graduation, and not long after, was selected for the Lin-Manuel Miranda Fellowship, a program funded by playwright, musician and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “Hamilton,” the most financially successful Broadway musical of the last 10 years, according to Playbill magazine.
“I met him first at the premier for ‘Encanto’ that we were all invited to, and shook his hand and hugged him,” Rose said. “Later on, I met him again and we actually had a full-on conversation. It didn’t even feel like I was talking to a famous person.”
The fellowship is far from the only thing Rose has done with her time since exiting Cameron.
Rose enrolled in the National Theater Institute’s Summer intensive theater program at the Eugene O’Neill Institute. The program is four weeks of non-stop theater training, in which attendees take classes with established actors, playwrights and directors. Each week, teams at the workshop perform new, short theatrical pieces in front of an audience to apply what they’ve learned.
“The program was listed as having us work 10 hours a day, seven days a week,” Rose said. “Really, we probably worked closer to 12 hours each day.”
Rose was specifically on the acting track of the program, though others could take a play writing or directing track instead and take on those roles for the weekly performances.
Through the classes, Rose said her acting style, and her view on acting, have changed dramatically in the year since she left Lawton.
“My views have changed completely,” Rose said. “I’m more aware, more specific in my choices, and I still absolutely love doing it.”
Rose is an assistant at this year’s National Theater Institute training program. She has appeared in three short films and hopes to build a career mostly in film acting.
“I don’t know if I want to do it in Chicago, or in Atlanta, but I know I want to move into film,” Rose said. “At the end of the program, they help to connect us to people working in the fields we go into, and I told them I wanted to do film.”
Rose also intends to go into the graduate theater program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She’ll begin taking classes soon after this year’s intensive training program ends, and will take a break from professional acting while she works toward the degree.
As a Lin-Manuel Miranda Fellow, she also will be looped in on all projects Miranda does in the future and will be given the opportunity to audition for any of his future projects.
“We get to know what he is working on early, which is really exciting,” Rose said.