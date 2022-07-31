This Land is Herland

The cover of "This Land is Herland," edited by Dr. Sarah Janda and Patti Loughlin. The book was recently selected to represent Oklahoma for the Library of Congress series, "Great Reads from Great Places."

 Courtesy Photo

For Sarah Janda and Patti Loughlin, the story of political activism for women in Oklahoma is inextricably tied to motherhood.

"Motherhood is something that comes up in different ways in a lot of the women's stories in the book," Janda said. "Is it something that inspires their activism, or is it something they have to overcome?"