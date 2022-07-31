The cover of "This Land is Herland," edited by Dr. Sarah Janda and Patti Loughlin. The book was recently selected to represent Oklahoma for the Library of Congress series, "Great Reads from Great Places."
For Sarah Janda and Patti Loughlin, the story of political activism for women in Oklahoma is inextricably tied to motherhood.
"Motherhood is something that comes up in different ways in a lot of the women's stories in the book," Janda said. "Is it something that inspires their activism, or is it something they have to overcome?"
The aforementioned book, "This Land is Herland," is a collection of 13 essays written by Oklahoma historians about politically active women in the state's history. The book was edited by Janda, a Cameron University professor, and Loughlin, of the University of Central Oklahoma, both of whom also contribute essays of their own.
The book is split into three parts, the first dealing with Oklahoma's early history, the second with the Civil Rights movement and the third with the modern era.
One of the key figures of the first section of the book is Kate Barnard, the first woman to hold elected office in Oklahoma, serving as the Oklahoma Commissioner of Charities and Corrections in the early 1900s, during a time when she was not allowed to vote.
In Barnard's story, Janda said she sees an early example of the importance of motherhood in women's political activism in Oklahoma.
"She got the position through her work with children," Janda said. "She was very involved with issues such as child labor, education and child care."
Barnard's career was ended by the same empathetic drive that earned her the position. Barnard became involved in advocacy for Native American children, and argued that Native Americans were being robbed of land and resources through graft. Business owners in Oklahoma lobbied the Legislature to cut her funding, eventually driving her out of office.
The middle section of the book hinges on one of the most famous activists in Oklahoma history, Clara Luper.
Luper was one of the leaders and architects of the sit-in movement in Oklahoma City, which eventually led to the desegregation of the city, and of Oklahoma. Luper also ran for U.S. Senate, and remained a civic leader in Oklahoma for the rest of her life.
The book closes with an essay by Loughlin about the life and career of Oklahoma's first female governor, Mary Fallin.
Fallin is a prime example of the importance of motherhood in Oklahoma's history of women's political activism, according to Loughlin. She campaigned for her congressional seat while pregnant, and famously said that her role as a mother "is more important than any political office I could hold."
"She really shows how children are a part of conservative political strategy in the United States," Loughlin said. "It's something that helped her to win her election."
Fallin also is an example of the different forms activism can take, Loughlin said.
"I don't think most people, herself included, would think of Mary Fallin when they think of activists," Loughlin said. "That's really what we wanted to show in the book. Activism comes in many forms. It's not just liberal or conservative. And we hope that anyone from any background can find something they like in the book."