Cameron University is back in session. After a tumultuous summer and questions of how campus would resume during the midst of a pandemic, students are returning to campus.
As first-time students explore campus, they will inevitably pass through the breezeway between the Music Building and the University Theatre that leads into the Fine Arts Courtyard. And while its blank walls are barren now, they will soon spring to life with the addition of several murals thanks to the Cameron University Alumni Association.
The alumni association has invited artists from across the state to submit an application to create a mural for the inaugural Aggie Art Walk, a display of artwork that will be installed on campus this fall. A minimum of 12 artists will be selected for the Art Walk.
Jonna Turner, the director of Alumni Relations, has high hopes for the Art Walk, and believes that it will provide a much-needed sense of togetherness for the students.
“Over the last several months of COVID, everyone seems to be craving community, and this was a way to bring community together while we are apart. We are hoping there is enough interest this year to host it as an annual event,” Turner said.
Theme of Art Walk
The theme of the Art Walk was designed to reflect the spirit of this year’s Academic Festival “Connections: Information Transfer Between People.” Turner said the theme for the Art Walk was shortened to simply “Connections.”
“The theme felt a little too specific to give artists the full title, but as I stated before, we are all desperate for connections. In a time where being physically present isn’t always possible, the idea of connections, whether it is human or technology is powerful,” Turner said.
The location was a logical choice for the Art Walk, centered around the campus Art Department and leading into the Fine Arts Courtyard where students can already see standing works of sculpture.
“There is a long sidewalk between the Music Building and University Theatre that leads into the Fine Arts Courtyard. The walls framing that sidewalk will become the Aggie Art Walk. We’ve even got some opportunities to expand throughout the Fine Arts Courtyard,” Turner said. “As an added bonus, it is located on the already-mapped-out Aggie Mile, so visitors that utilize the Aggie Mile for exercise will be able to enjoy the art on their walk or run.”
And while the Art Walk will be located near the Art Department, artists of all skill levels are invited to apply, Turner said.
“Professionals, amateurs, hopefuls, and doodlers — we want to see them all. I don’t want anyone to feel under-qualified or overqualified for that matter. This project is about community,” Turner said.
Applications available
The application must include a sketch of the proposed design of a 4-foot x 8-foot or a 4-foot x 4-foot mural as well as a statement describing the applicant’s connection to Cameron University. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10. Members of the Cameron University Alumni Association Board of Directors will select the artists after a review of the applications and announce those selected to participate on Sept. 17.
The alumni association will provide a wood panel to the selected artists, each of whom will receive a $50 credit for paint and supplies at Ace Hardware on Cache Road. Finished murals are due by Oct. 19. The finished pieces will be installed on campus and will remain on display for up to one year. All finished pieces will be displayed outside and must be sealed appropriately to withstand environmental elements. All artwork submitted for the Aggie Art Walk will become the property of the Cameron University Alumni Association.
The Art Walk is scheduled to open on Oct. 22.