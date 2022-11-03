'Call of Duty' crossplay options pose problems for Xbox owners
“Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2” launched last week on all major consoles (sorry, Switch) to much fanfare and excitement. While the franchise is at the center of an ongoing legal battle between Sony and Microsoft over the latter’s attempt to purchase publisher Activision-Blizzard, that hasn’t stopped millions of players across both PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PCs from jumping online to shoot terrorists, blow up stuff and have some old school “Call of Duty” fun.

But many Xbox and PC players have already stumbled across a concern: forced cross-platform play. In an ironic twist, Xbox and PC players are forced to play against players on other platforms, while PlayStation owners have the option to either opt into cross-platform play, or opt out. Microsoft has been a strong proponent of crossplay for the last several years, while Sony has always been cautious about the idea.