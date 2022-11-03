'Call of Duty' crossplay options pose problems for Xbox owners

“Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2” launched last week on all major consoles (sorry, Switch) to much fanfare and excitement. While the franchise is at the center of an ongoing legal battle between Sony and Microsoft over the latter’s attempt to purchase publisher Activision-Blizzard, that hasn’t stopped millions of players across both PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PCs from jumping online to shoot terrorists, blow up stuff and have some old school “Call of Duty” fun.
But many Xbox and PC players have already stumbled across a concern: forced cross-platform play. In an ironic twist, Xbox and PC players are forced to play against players on other platforms, while PlayStation owners have the option to either opt into cross-platform play, or opt out. Microsoft has been a strong proponent of crossplay for the last several years, while Sony has always been cautious about the idea.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with the idea of crossplay. If anything, it’s a great opportunity to extend the lifespan of titles and allow for greater populations; as if “Call of Duty” would ever have to worry about declining populations. But in years past, crossplay has led to problems, especially with this franchise, as people mod their games in order to create cheats and exploits to give them advantages in multiplayer. Those exploits are mostly as a result of PC players, but some do find their way to consoles. Disallowing crossplay would protect console players from those cheating issues on the PC. But that’s only an option for PlayStation players, at least by default.
Currently, there’s no in-game way to disable crossplay for the Xbox console version. PlayStation players have an easy option to enable or disable in the game’s menu. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely impossible to disable crossplay on Xbox platforms. Players can go to the “Settings” menu and look for the “Online safety & family” submenu. From there, one needs to select “Privacy & online safety” followed by “Xbox Live privacy.” Players then select “”View details & customize” followed by “Communication & multiplayer.” In that menu, players can select just how restricted they want their online gaming to be, including the complete disabling of all crossplay. Selecting this option would prevent players from playing with PC as well as PlayStation owners.
For most Xbox owners, this won’t be an issue. Crossplay is a selling point for many multiplayer shooters, but its usefulness is debatable. Those who do have friends on different hardware for other games will have to go back into the menus to enable crossplay for other titles.
It’s a cumbersome method when the PlayStation version can be disabled within the game with no need to dive into the console’s settings. The difference is more than likely attributable to Sony’s hesitancy toward crossplay. As Sony has been cautious to embrace platform agnosticism for big games, it makes sense that it would be hesitant to fully support crossplay for “Call of Duty” without some caveat or exception. It’s just disappointing that Activision couldn’t extend that option to all other player bases. Still, it’s a small problem that doesn’t mar what is otherwise a pretty impressive game.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.