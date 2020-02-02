Entries for the Organization Calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to The Lawton Constitution, The Beat, 102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501; email styles@swoknews.com; or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Free tax filing by AARP Tax-Aide, 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 13; 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in February only. 581-3450.
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 12-18. Free. 581-3450.
Teen Craft Night: Perler Beads, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 12-18. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children up to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
Mount Scott Masons fundraiser breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Mount Scott Lodge 540, 1814 SW C. Donations. 919-4902.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Italian-American Social Club membership meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 284-6477.
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter[AT]tds.net.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS (men’s chapter), noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Chapter L. Goldwing Road Riders Association, dinner at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Golden Corral Steak House, 2632 Cache Road. 704-8290.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Lawton-Fort Sill Stamp Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 622 SW C. 355-7135.
Water Garden Society of Southern Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton New Light United Methodist Church, 5901 W. Lee. 255-8814 or Facebook: WGSSO-Water Garden Society of Southern Oklahoma.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oklahoma blood Institute, 211 SW A. (except for Christmas party in December).
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Square Toppers, square dance club. 7 p.m. Friday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Buffalo Soldiers, 10 a.m. Saturday, Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Lawton Antique Auto Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Golden Corral Steak House, 2632 Cache Road. loft61@fidnet.com.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 591-3179.
Comanche County Coin Club, 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Chateau of Lawton, 6302 W. Lee. 583-0873.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956[AT]gmail.com or 695-4064.
Flat Cams Car Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 218 E. Main, Duncan, for those who have a classic car or motorcycle, or an interest in them. 606-0842.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lawton Public Library meeting room 1, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Christian Center, 2405 W. Lee. 248-9272.
Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias Caregiver Support Group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Brentwood Senior Living, 6920 W. Lee. Facilitator: Shelley Deutsch, LCSW, 574-2919.
Grief Support Group, noon Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. Facilitator: Shelley Deutsch, LCSW, 574-2919.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehab Center, 2007 NW 52nd. 357-3240.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
Life’s Challenging Changes/Grief Support, 10 a.m. Thursday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
Epilepsy support group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, 3401 W. Gore. For those dealing with epilepsy or who want to learn more. 695-1638.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Crest Manor, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd. Free. 678-0901.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
Lawton Council of the Blind chapter of Oklahoma Council of the Blind monthly meeting, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A. Open to the public. Information: 536-1650.
MILITARY
American Legion Post 193 Women’s Auxiliary, dinner meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-6800.
Society of Military Widows No. 6, 6 p.m. Tuesday, second floor of Reynolds Army Hospital Clinic, 4300 Thomas Drive, Fort Sill. 678-7040.
Mount Scott CH 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road. 583-6417 or brucedwyer3@gmail.com.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell