CACHE — For this year’s Summer in the Streets, the Cache Area Chamber wants to bring a little color to downtown Cache.
Mandy Martine-Ralston, vice president of the Cache Area Chamber of Commerce, is the person in charge of planning for the competition. She said it was a mural painted by Shaliah Ramos last year that planted the seed of the idea for her.
“Last year I worked with Shaliah Ramos on making a mural in Cache,” Martine-Ralston said. “I had visions of it going throughout town.”
Ramos, who had participated in a similar competition, helped the Cache Area Chamber plan the competition, which will involve five finalists painting a mural during the Cache Summer in the Streets festival on May 20.
The artists will have time before the competition to “line out” their murals, then will have six hours during the festival to paint the mural. The three selected winners will receive monetary prizes for their work.
Martine-Ralston said that her goal with the competition is to bring attention to younger artists in the Southwest Oklahoma area, as well as to bring a new sense of vitality to Cache’s downtown.
“In Lawton, the murals you see are all done by the same four or five people,” Martine-Ralston said. “I’m trying to invite the younger generation to come in and show what they’ve got.”
Ramos, whose work inspired the competition, will be one of the judges. She was born and raised in Cache, and has loved art all her life, creating various paintings and murals, and selling her art via her “Native Hippy” storefront, and online.
When Martine-Ralston asked her to create a mural for her hometown, she immediately agreed.
“She said, ‘There’s no art,’ and I said, ‘I’m on it,’” Ramos said.
The project involved about seven people, by Ramos’ estimation. She said that she would usually do much of the work herself, but as she was pregnant at the time, relied more heavily on other people to climb the scaffolding to paint the mural.
“I could do it, of course, but I was glad to have some people to help,” Ramos said.
Ramos said she hopes the mural competition will inspire young people to get interested in making murals, as well as help them get interested in art in general.
“I think it inspires young people especially,” Ramos said. “When you’re a kid and you get in trouble for drawing on the walls, it’s cool to find a way where you can draw on walls, and people are happy about it.”