Southwest Oklahoma finally gets to see “Hamilton” from the comfort of their own homes — and it’s well worth it.
It’s hard to come up with enough adjectives to describe Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary musical stage play: amazing, breathtaking, inspirational, uplifting, heart-wrenching. The show debuted in 2015, and has enthralled audiences from Broadway to stages across the country ever since. Word of mouth has spread like wildfire — hyping this incredible stage production that tells the life of one of the most misunderstood and unknown founding fathers in a way that blends modern storytelling and music with incredible stage production values with one major twist — almost all its cast members are persons of color.
It’s for that very reason that “Hamilton” is just as important today as when it launched five years ago — if not more so, in the wake of cries and protests for social justice over the last several months. It’s no secret that men like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson used the rallying cry of, “all men are created equal,” while still owning slaves. The core of America’s founding was built upon a hypocritical dichotomy freedom for all, while its most famous leaders kept hundreds in bondage.
By casting every major character as a person of color, “Hamilton” reshapes the story of history and puts it in a new context that brings an entire race back to the table. Miranda even said so himself during an interview during quarantine earlier this year.
“It takes on a different meaning when you see Black and brown performers telling the origin of our country,” he said.
Miranda spent several years writing all of the 46 songs in “Hamilton,” and that care to the craft is apparent while watching. Each song stands on its own, separate from the play, as its own entertaining piece to be enjoyed on Spotify in your car, at home or doing other activities. The music at the heart of the show is absolutely brilliant. The merging of so many styles of modern hip hop with classical music and the strong vocals of the original cast are brilliant.
You’ll find it hard to pick out your favorite song, as there are so many instant-classics. The brilliant opening song establishes the tone for the entire production, as Leslie Odom Jr.’s Aaron Burr describes the titular character as a “bastard, orphan, son of a whore.” Miranda’s “My Shot” is equally exciting and engaging, giving a look inside Hamilton and his drive to make a name for himself in this soon-to-be new country. Perhaps the best, and most moving song, though, is the final of the production, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” which wraps up the nearly-three hour production by touching on the remaining lives of so many characters in what is certain to be a tear-jerking experience for those who watch for the first time — and those who have seen it many times.
But it’s one thing to listen to the soundtrack — as so many of us have done over the last several years — than to see the production in all of its glory.
Director Thomas Kail had the unenviable task of bringing the charged musical to the small screen, while somehow managing to capture even a modicum of the energy on display on the stage. It would have been easy enough to set up a couple of static cameras and just record a night’s performance and call it good. Kail didn’t phone it in. Much of the production was filmed with multiple cameras during a performance at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016. The cast then gathered to perform several songs and pieces throughout the play in an empty theater, allowing Kail and his crew to film from different angles and use cameras to get in and around the cast for tighter shots and more creative angles. Edited together, from a technical perspective alone, this is one of the best “live” stage productions ever brought to the small screen.
“Hamilton” was originally supposed to come to theaters in 2021, after Disney outbid several other Hollywood studios for the rights to distribute a filmed version. But as Covid continued — and continues — to ravage the country, the studio made the grateful decision to push up the release date, and to push it out onto its Disney+ streaming platform for the Independence Day holiday. It was the right call, as now everyone can enjoy “Hamilton” from the comforts of their own homes, where they can remain safe and not have to pay hundreds of dollars for a ticket, or enter themselves in a lottery for the chance to buy tickets. This recording also features the entire original class, including Miranda as Hamilton himself, and Jonathan Groff’s brilliant King George — drooling spit and all.
The two-act production divides itself between Hamilton and his time from when he came to the United States up to the Revolutionary War, and his work in helping to establish the new government after America gained its independence. While “Hamilton” is based on historical sources, some of the actions and character motivations have been altered for dramatic effect. It shouldn’t be taken as historical truth, but hopefully as an inspiration for many to research Hamilton and the other founding fathers, and hopefully gain a better understanding of them as men, rather than as figures of a modern pantheon.
“Hamilton” is available now on Disney+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.