In part two of the columnist’s exclusive interview with Brendon Small, the musician/creator/producer/director of “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doom Star” shares his hopes for this conclusion to the Dethklok saga.
The movie and new album, “Deathalbum IV” (reviewed last week) both dropped to Blu-Ray and pay-per-view markets Tuesday. Today marks the release of the movie soundtrack.
Small said he hoped to make for a satisfactory conclusion to the series about Dethklok, an extreme black metal band, who, in this universe, is the most successful entertainment act on the planet and the seventh largest economy in the animated world of Adult Swim’s “Metalocalypse.” Small writes, produces, directs, creates all the music and voices three of the members of the band.
Recognizing the series’ audience connection with the show, Small said he’s ached to bring a satisfactory conclusion for its fanbase. From 2006 to 2013, before its abrupt cancellation, the series was arcing towards an apocalyptic conclusion scorching with metal. In the decade since then, the call for its return has been loud. He heard it and understood the obligation.
“I just knew there was an intense appreciation for the show,” he said. “I have a theorem, here’s an audience that doesn’t get spoken to.”
Small is an unabashed heavy metal fan. As a musician who crafts the music performed in “Metalocalypse,” he is making music that speaks to him as one of those fans.
“Heavy metal alone is one of the most powerful sounds you can make,” he said. “Truthfully, it does something that nothing else can do and that audience knows it. I felt from the beginning of the show to now an intense pressure to get it right.”
Part of the fun with doing the series and, now, concluding with the movie has been the people involved, according to Small. People like George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher from Cannibal Corpse to Dave Grohl and many more have made their marks with voice work. And “Luke Skywalker” himself, Mark Hammill has been a staple character voice in its entirety.
In making the movie, the roster has grown.
A fan first, Small said it was amazing to learn some of his heroes are among the “funniest metal guys” around.
“King Diamond is somebody who impresses me every time I talk to him,” he said. “He constructed his own path in life.”
There is something deeper to this world of “Metalocalypse,” according to Small. The documentary about the band and artist collective, “This is GWAR” and something talked about in the Steven Spielberg movie, ‘The Fabelmans,” rings true, he said.
“The GWAR documentary; that, to me, was kind of a gorgeous documentary,” he said. “It’s something that’s a crazy gig world of insecurity and instability driven by total passion and that’s what an artist does. It’s still the same crazy world.”
Working with musicians like Slash, Michael Amont from Arch Enemy, Billy Gibbons, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Joe Satriani and his Dethklok bandmate Gene Hoglan, led Small to be impressed. They all hold their own as actors. He said Gibbons is “a real pro.” It’s about being comfortable.
“Once you start feeling stupid is when you’re doing it right,” he said. “I’m impressed with anybody who joined and accepted the challenge. Who doesn’t want to be funny?”
Anxious for the movie’s soundtrack too, Small believes that joined with the movie, a three-dimensional experience is there for the fans.
“The way this thing was originally conceived and delivered, this is a trident, there’s a movie, an album and a score,” he said. “Each one of them tells a parallel story in a different kind of way.”
While the movie is about the story arc and spectacle, the score sets the emotional pace to the film, Small said.
“I love film score, I always have,” he said. “Music is part of what makes cinema. Music really makes a movie great.”
“I really love it when it’s really operatic,” he continued. “’The Empire Strikes Back’ is one of the most gorgeous whimsical dreams I’ve ever heard and seen, too.”
Dethklok begins its “Babyklok” tour with Baby Metal at the end of the month with an Aug. 31 concert in Dallas, Texas, following the opening night before that at Houston, Texas.
Small said he’s ready for the road. It sates his wanderlust. But you never know if you’re in shape for it until you get out there and do it. He said he had to change his exercise routine because some activities were detrimental to his guitar playing. So, here’s to just getting out there, he said.
“I guess I’ll find out the hard way,” he said. “I don’t think I was ready for the first one. We shall see.”
If the movie is successful, Small said he’s open to keeping it alive although it will be challenging. He said he enjoys challenges. Working with people who challenge him makes him better he said. It’s the key.
Whatever he does, Small is going to do it with full gusto. He said it’s all about the doing and everything else will fall as it should.
