For Brendon Small, creativity comes in a universe of ways.
From being a master guitarist and musician, it’s bled into film score and composition. And when blended with his prowess as a writer, voice actor, comedian, producer and director, he’s learned to channel it all together to co-create two of the great animated series of the past 20 years with “Home Movies” and “Metalocalypse.”
Following a 10-year hiatus between the last season of “Metalocalypse,” Small and his boys in Dethklok return with a new movie out on blue-ray and streaming services Tuesday that wraps up the series ongoing storyline.
It’s been an interesting 35 years since Small first picked up the guitar. He said he never knew how far it would take him. He would attend and graduate the prestigious Berklee College of Music in 1997. He learned it was more than just playing one style of music.
“I really enjoyed studying there,” he said. “It opened my eyes and opened me up to a variety of musical styles.”
The experience led to a “guitar identity crisis,” Small said. Learning a wide range of concepts led him to wonder just what he would do with that knowledge. Especially, he said, when it looked like the music industry was about to fall out from its own weight.
“My last two years, I began asking ‘What am I going to do with my life?’” he said. “As long as I’m doing this outlandish endeavor on guitar, I might as well continue following my nose.”
Small then attended Emerson College where he continued his music studies but also took writing and comedy classes. He said he began hanging out with the theatre kids. Comedy classes opened his eyes and new doors. His teacher, Mike Bent with his direction to follow.
“I asked stupid questions and he invited me to a show,” he said. “That’s the end of it.”
While attempting to put it all together and “sort out the world,” Small said he stopped thinking of himself as a musician. He became enamored with storytelling. Eventually working together with Loren Bouchard, he learned to write in other character’s voices and behaviors and including it in a storyline, he drew inspiration from a classic sitcom.
“I loved ‘Seinfeld” and still do because they had these intricate stories that intersect with each other,” he said. “I use it through ‘Home Movies’ and ‘Metalocalypse.’”
In 2004, “Home Movies” was ended four-year run on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. In the series, Small portrayed the show’s protagonist, also named Brendon Small, an 8-year-old burgeoning filmmaker as well as a number of other characters, including Dwayne, the 15-year-old leader of the band Scäb who also scored the movies.
“I had scripts under my arm and a guitar under the other,” he said. “For the show, I left the guitar slightly out of tune and played it like a kid would for the show.”
Among Small’s cohorts on the show was H. John Benjamin. You may know him from another Bouchard created series as Bob from “Bob’s Burgers.” Small said he made magic as the surly soccer coach, McGirk on “Home Movies.”
“John Benjamin is an artist,” he said. “He’s hyper-intelligent and really fun to improvise with.”
Following it’s run, Small did voice work in several other cartoons while developing the concept for “Metalocalypse.” It’s the perfect blend of musicianship and humor.
“The music gets to take itself seriously and when it wants to be it isolates some pretty stupid jokes,” he said. “Deadpan, that’s just part of who I am.”
The heavy metal and cartoon fan subculture took to the show. Small said it was surreal to see people getting tattoos related to the show during the first season before knowing if there would be a second season. It puts pressure on making this penultimate conclusion with “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doom Star” hit the right marks, he said.
“What do you do if the reveal of the show isn’t what you want it to?” he asked.
After this, Small said he has no idea what will come next.
“I live in the world where I need other people’s money to make something; that’s going to be the trick for the rest of my life,” he said. “What do I really want to do? I feel an obligation.”
Small said it’s been a wild ride from waves: music, to comedy, to cartoons, to a movie. To him, it’s all about exploring your creativity.
“I think people get impressed with this or they’re confused by it,” he said. “It’s all the same job. It comes from learning guitar.”
“You just have to go and do it.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
