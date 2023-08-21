For Brendon Small, creativity comes in a universe of ways.

From being a master guitarist and musician, it’s bled into film score and composition. And when blended with his prowess as a writer, voice actor, comedian, producer and director, he’s learned to channel it all together to co-create two of the great animated series of the past 20 years with “Home Movies” and “Metalocalypse.”

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

