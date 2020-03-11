Iron sharpens iron.
That is the motto that Sam Haubrick, Men’s Ministry Director, uses to describe Lawton First Assembly’s monthly “Breakfast of Champions.” These men’s prayer breakfasts were created as a way to strength the relationships of the church’s male attendees through fellowship—and food.
“This is a fellowship that strengthens us in our walk with Christ,” Haubrick said.
This Saturday, the “Breakfast of Champions” is beginning a month’s long focus on the church’s core values, starting with the first core value “we passionately pursue Jesus.”
According to Haubrick, the church has recently established a set of eight core values.
“We are trying to get our congregation to implement these core values in their own walks,” Haubrick said.
Haubrick enlisted the help of Joshua West, the Program Manager and Pastor of Sonrise Adult and Teen Challenge. With West’s help, Haubrick arranged for a member of the Sonrise ministry to speak about each of the core values over the next eight months.
West will lead the charge at this Saturday’s breakfast with a lesson on the first core value.
“There are a lot of people today that talk about being Christian like it’s a club or a group,” West said. “They’ll say ‘oh I own a Chevy, I’m in the Union, I’m a Christian,’ but realistically the Bible doesn’t give you that option.”
West plans to focus his lesson on living a “truly Christian life” by following the life that Christ led. According to West living “Christ-like” is the only real choice for Christians. Which is why the first core value is to “passionately pursue Jesus.” Not just in one’s studies, but in the way one conducts themselves.
“Being a Christian means you follow Christ. You do what Christ did,” West said. “I’m going to be focusing on how we do that. The Bible actually tells us pretty clearly that the main tenants Christ taught are love God and love others.”
According to West, who also attends Lawton First Assembly as a congregant in addition to working for Sonrise, the concept behind “Breakfast of Champions” is a simple one — bringing men closer to God.
“A lot of time when men are involved at church it is through their wife or their kids…but this idea is to have men involved in the church and to equip them for that. It is a empowering them to be good, Godly men.”
For anyone who would like to attend the “Breakfast of Champions,” the group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of Lawton First Assembly, 2201 NW 82nd. For information about Sonrise Adult and Teen Challenge visit okteenchallenge.com.